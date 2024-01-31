Travis Kelce won’t be at the 2024 Grammys with Taylor Swift as he gets ready for Super Bowl LVIII.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” Kelce, 34, said during a Wednesday, January 31, appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I think I got practice.”

Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, explained his schedule to prepare for the upcoming Super Bowl is keeping him from traveling to Los Angeles to attend the music awards show with Swift, 34. Swift is nominated for six awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

“I know I got practice on Saturday but Sunday is a travel day,” Kelce shared. “Unfortunately, I got to get ready for this big old Super Bowl.”

Kelce and the Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11. Swift was in attendance at Kelce’s game when the Chiefs solidified their spot in the Super Bowl by beating the Baltimore Ravens.

“I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends,” Travis gushed on Wednesday. “It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”

During the Chiefs games, Swift has been shown on screen as she cheers for Travis. Many fans of the game, deemed by Swift as the “Brads, Chads and dads,” have expressed their discontent over the pop star being shown on TV. But for Travis, he doesn’t care what the haters think of his romance.

“We’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. It’s nothing more than that,” he explained. “As much as the world wants to paint us as the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it.

Swift is expected to attend Super Bowl LVIII later this month but faces a tough time commitment. Following the Grammys, Swift is set to start up the international leg of the Eras Tour in Japan. The singer has four shows in Tokyo, with her last show scheduled for Saturday, February 10. She has yet to speak publicly about her travel plans ahead of the game.