Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s love story is taking them all the way to the Super Bowl.

Swift, 34, celebrated with Kelce’s family after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 28, officially advancing to Super Bowl LVIII.

Swift’s pal Keleigh Teller, who also attended Sunday’s game, shared a glimpse of the pop star with Ed and Donna Kelce and Travis’ older brother, Jason Kelce, via her Instagram Story on Sunday. Swift was all smiles as she stood beside Travis’ parents, both of whom rocked No. 87 jerseys. Jason, 36, had his head turned away from the camera to high-five Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Teller, 31, tagged Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, in the upload. While Kylie, 31, couldn’t be seen in the family photo, she joined Teller for a separate pic taken in the stadium suite. “My girl @kykelce,” Teller captioned the snap, showing off the duo’s coordinating red and black outfits.

In a third photo, Swift hugged Teller tight while wearing official AFC Championship gear. Swift and Teller later posed with Kylie and friend Cara Delevingne as the celebrations continued.

Swift has been a fierce supporter of the Chiefs since she began dating Travis, 34, last summer. She attended her first game at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023, later telling TIME magazine that the pair were already “a couple” when she showed up to cheer him on.

Swift has attended 12 Chiefs games in total this season, and while she’s frequently shown on camera in her suite, she only has one thing on her mind during the broadcast. “I’m just there to support Travis,” she told TIME. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

The couple shared a sweet moment together after Sunday’s game as players and their loved ones gathered on the field for the trophy presentation. Swift gazed lovingly at the stage when Travis took the mic and declared, “You gotta fight for your right to party!”

Swift was seen giggling and smiling in the crowd as Travis continued, “Believe it, baby! We’re going to Las Vegas, Nevada!”

When Travis eventually made his way toward Swift, they embraced and shared a kiss. Swift later stepped aside to let Jason give his younger brother a pep talk. “I know it wasn’t easy. I know it was a hard year. … Finish this motherf—ker,” the Philadelphia Eagles center told Travis, who replied, “Goddamn, I love you so much.”