Taylor Swift may have a way with words, but Travis Kelce proved that she’s not the only one who can captivate an audience with his AFC Championship victory speech.

“You gotta fight for your right to party!” Kelce, 34, said while accepting the AFC Championship trophy on Sunday, January 28, referencing the Beastie Boys’ song “Fight For Your Right” after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10. (Kelce became the all-time post-season leader in receptions in the playoffs.)

The camera then panned to Swift, 34, who was seen ducking her head as she laughed at her boyfriend’s words.

“Believe it, baby! We’re going to Las Vegas, Nevada!” Kelce continued as Swift looked at him with a bemused expression on her face. “Gonna get us another one!” (The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023’s Super Bowl LVII and the San Francisco 49ers at 2020’s Super Bowl LIV.)

Swift also shared a sweet moment with Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who pointed at one another while she threw an arm around Travis’ dad Ed Kelce. She and Travis were also seen sharing a celebration smooch on the field.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, also made his way to the football field after the game, embracing the Chiefs tight end and saying, “Finish this motherf–ker.”

After their win at Maryland’s M&T Bank Stadium, the Chiefs will take on either the San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions in Super Bowl LVIII. (The opponent will be determined based on the winner of the NFC Championship game.)

The pop star has proven time and time again to be one of Travis’ biggest fans, attending numerous NFL games in support of him. During Sunday’s game, Swift was joined by Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Teller, Cara Delevingne and Travis’ pal and former Chiefs player Ross Travis after arriving alongside Brittany Mahomes (wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.)

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

While the game ended in a joyful way, it didn’t come without its speed bumps. After the Ravens celebrated a touchdown, they poked fun at the Chiefs and their fans — including Swift.

When wide receiver Zay Flowers caught the ball in the endzone during the first quarter, he and teammates Gus Edwards, Odell Beckham Jr., Isaiah Likely, Mark Andrews and Tyler Linderbaum began doing a special dance. The group stood in a line and held arms as they swayed side-to-side, seemingly “swag surfing.”

The “swag surfing” dance has been adopted by many in the Chiefs Kingdom. During the AFC Wild Card game earlier this month, Swift tried her hand at the move alongside her pals.