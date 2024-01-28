Taylor Swift hit the football field for the first time to kiss Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Sunday, January 28, football game, securing their spot at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Swift, 34, attended the AFC Championship game on Sunday in support of her boyfriend and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, who were playing the Baltimore Ravens at Maryland’s M&T Bank Stadium for a position in the Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs won 17-10, and they will play either the San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions in the big game depending on which team wins the NFC Championship.

With his performance in the game, Kelce became the all-time post-season leader in receptions in the playoffs. Swift was seen smiling as Kelce accepted the AFC Championship trophy, but she wasn’t the musician he quoted while holding the hardware. “You gotta fight for your right to party!” a joyful Kelce shouted, quoting Kiss.

Swift has been a proud member of Chiefs Kingdom since she started dating Kelce, 34, in the summer of 2023. The Grammy winner attended her first game at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023 and has since been a fixture as the season has progressed.

Announcers have often mentioned Swift during the broadcasts of Chiefs games. Retired NFL athlete Tony Romo even called her Kelce’s “wife” — twice.

“And his wife loves it — I mean girlfriend,” Romo, 43, during the Christmas 2023 game as Swift celebrated a big play.

His fellow broadcaster, Jim Nantz, replied: “You’ve been down that road with that before.”

Romo previously made the same blunder during an earlier December 2023 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Weeks later, Kelce and the Chiefs played the Bills again in the divisional playoffs. Swift sat in a private box in the New York stadium with Kelce’s entire family on January 21 and once again got a shout-out.

“Look who’s in the house, that’s Taylor Swift, the MVP — most valuable princess — of Chiefs Kingdom,” an announcer quipped during the broadcast.

Swift hasn’t let any of the comments faze her, as her primary game day objective is simply cheering on Kelce and his teammates.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told TIME magazine in her Person of the Year cover story last month. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Swift further explained that she has “no idea” how often cameras pan to her during any given broadcast. “I’m just there to support Travis,” she stressed. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

At a Friday, January 26, press conference, Kelce said he and Swift have spoken about keeping the focus on their happiness. “The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” he shared. “That’s all that matters.”