Taylor Swift was named MVP, “most valuable princess,” during the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, January 21.

“Look who’s in the house, that’s Taylor Swift, the MVP — most valuable princess — of Chiefs Kingdom,” one of the CBS announcers said as the camera showed Swift, 34, in the Kelce family suite chatting with boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce.

“There’s always a little luck involved in football,” the commentator added. “Hopefully, she’s a good luck charm for Kelce and the crew.”

Later in the game, the cameras cut to Swift again, prompting Tony Romo to say, “There’s an interested fan right there.”

Taylor Swift has arrived in Buffalo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LJk9YeZLxy — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 21, 2024

To be fair, that’s more accurate than what he has previously called Swift. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, 43, referred to Swift as Kelce’s wife during two separate games last year.

During the Christmas Day game, Romo was discussing Kelce’s 900th career reception when he noticed the camera landed on Swift, who was ringing a bell to celebrate in Kelce’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium. “And his wife loves it — I mean girlfriend,” Romo said, quickly correcting himself.

Romo’s colleague Jim Nantz chuckled and said, “You’ve been down that road with that before.”

When Swift attended the December 10 game against the Buffalo Bills, Romo made the exact same blunder. “As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience,” he told viewers. Romo quickly laughed off his mistake, adding, “I’m sorry, girlfriend.”

“Not yet,” Nantz, 64, added. A few moments later, Nantz joked, “You don’t know something we don’t know, do you?”

Sunday’s game was big one for the Kansas City Chiefs as they took on the Buffalo Bills to determine which team would go to the AFC Championship. In addition to Kelce’s girlfriend, he had the support of his entire immediate family. Mom Donna Kelce, dad Ed Kelce, brother Jason Kelce and his sister-in-law Kylie, 31, were all at Highmark Stadium in upstate New York to cheer on the tight end.

It could be the end of Travis’ season if they lose, but either way, it is one of the last games Swift can attend this season before kicking off the next international leg of her Eras Tour. Even if the Chiefs go to the Super Bowl, Swift will be unable to attend since she has a concert in Japan.

Amid their busy schedules, the couple prioritize their relationship, which started over last summer. “Taylor and Travis make a concerted effort to keep their connection alive and thriving,” a source exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly, adding that Swift “calling a lot of the shots” in their romance.