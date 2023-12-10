Tony Romo is apparently ready for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to get married.

During the CBS broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs v. Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, December 10, Romo pointed out the singer, 33, cheering on Kelce from a box in Arrowhead Stadium. “As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience,” Romo, 43, told viewers.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback laughed off his mistake. “I’m sorry, girlfriend,” he said.

“Not yet,” fellow commentator Jim Nantz added. A few moments later, Nantz quipped, “You don’t know something we don’t know, do you?”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

The Swifties immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement. “TONY ROMO CALLING TAYLOR TRAVIS’ WIFE I SCREAMEEEEEDDDDDD,” one user wrote while another joked, “Tony Romo just married Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on national television.”

A third person added, “Whoaaaaa, slow down Tony Romo, don’t get them married off just yet!! 🤣🤣🤣.”

Sunday’s game marked Swift’s sixth Chiefs game this season and comes just one week after she last watched Kelce, 34, play against the Green Bay Packers on December 3. That game marked the first time the team lost while Swift was in attendance.

The latest Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills came just a few days after Swift first spoke out about her romance with the tight end. She clarified that they were in an established relationship by the time she attended her first game in September.

Related: Taylor Swift’s Best Game Day Outfits: 87 Bracelet, Miniskirts, More Taylor Swift’s game game outfits are the definition of trendy and festive. Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce. From official Chiefs gear to miniskirts and leather jackets, Swift has been supporting her beau in style. At the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers […]

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said in her TIME Person of the Year profile, referring to when Kelce lamented not getting to meet her at the Eras Tour in July.

She continued, “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift noted that she’ll continue to show up at football games when she can to support her boyfriend. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she explained.