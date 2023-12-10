Taylor Swift further cemented her place within the NFL fandom while supporting Travis Kelce at his Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills.

The singer, 33, was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, December 10, per video of her arrival captured by a fan. She wore black knee-high boots with tights, a black mini skirt and a black and red Chiefs sweatshirt.

Swift made her first appearance to root for Kelce, 34, in September. While she missed several recent games due to her touring schedule, she returned to the stands on December 3 when the Chiefs faced off against the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin. Although the team had been on a winning streak with Swift in attendance, they ultimately lost to the Packers, with a final score of 19-27.

Kelce expressed his interest in Swift in July when he revealed to brother Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast that he attempted to give her a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City but was unsuccessful. Romance rumors ramped up in September when Swift accepted Travis’ invitation to watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium.

Earlier this week, Swift clarified the timeline surrounding her relationship with Travis. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she explained in her TIME Person of the Year cover story, noting that the pair “started hanging out right after that.”

According to Swift, she and Travis formed a strong connection in private before taking the next step. “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she elaborated. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Although both have busy schedules, Travis used his time off during the Chiefs’ bye week in November to travel to Argentina for one of Swift’s concerts, which he watched from the VIP tent with her father, Scott Swift.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor shared with TIME. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

As for any backlash she has faced regarding the NFL’s coverage of her at Travis’ games, Taylor brushed off the criticism. “I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”