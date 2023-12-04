Taylor Swift made her return to the stands to root for Travis Kelce as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, played the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin.

The singer, 33, was spotted arriving for the 34-year-old tight end’s away game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sunday, December 3. Swift arrived wearing black thigh-high boots over matching tights a black dress and a long red coat, per social media footage. Brittany Mahomes was by her side as she entered the stadium.

Swift made her first appearance in Kelce’s cheering section at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in September. She attended three additional games during a hiatus from her Eras Tour in October, but a series of concerts in South America in November kept her from several more. Sunday marked the first time she has been seen at a Chiefs game since the team won against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22.

Swift has been an avid supporter of Kelce since the couple were initially linked, and he returned the favor on November 11 when he attended one of her shows in Argentina. She notably gave him a shout-out from the stage when she changed the lyrics to her song “Karma” to reference him, singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” The pair also shared their first public kiss when they greeted each other backstage following the concert.

Swift wrapped up her 2023 tour dates in Brazil on November 26, and a source exclusively told Us Weekly that she jetted right to Kansas City to spend time with Kelce, touching down on Monday, November 27. She now has two months off before her tour resumes in Tokyo in February 2024.

As Kelce and Swift’s romance heats up, an insider shared in November that they “have very detailed plans” to manage their busy schedules. “Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out,” the source told Us. “They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”

A second source, meanwhile, revealed that Swift and Kelce are “in love” and recently began dropping the L-word. A third insider confirmed that things are “getting very serious” between the two, adding, “Taylor sees long-term potential with Travis.”

Though Swift has remained tight-lipped about the relationship, Kelce gushed in November about her contacting him after he failed to give her a friendship bracelet at her Kansas City concert in July. “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” he recalled to WSJ. Magazine. “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”