Travis Kelce is breaking down his whirlwind weekend at The Eras Tour in South America — including his onstage shout-out from Taylor Swift.

“I went down to Argentina and it was a whole bunch of fun,” Travis, 34, told Jason Kelce on the Wednesday, November 15, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “I went south of the equator, which I’ve never been [to] ever in my life.”

Travis touched down in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday, November 10, one day after Swift, 33, kicked off her international run of Eras shows. She canceled her Friday concert due to excessive rain — Travis joked on the podcast that “lightning and electronics don’t mesh very well,” referring to Swift’s stage setup — but Travis was spotted shaking it off in the audience when Swift took the stage on Saturday, November 11. He joined Swift’s dad, who was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard, in the VIP tent.

Swift acknowledged Travis in the crowd a handful of times throughout the three-hour show, but her lyric change in “Karma” drew the biggest reaction. While closing out her set, Swift sent fans into a frenzy by singing “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” instead of “Karma is the guy on the screen.” Footage shared via social media showed Travis blushing at the sweet shout-out.

Related: Travis Kelce's Dating History: From Reality Shows to Superstars Travis Kelce has game on and off the field — and his dating history proves it. The NFL star’s potential love connection with Taylor Swift isn’t actually the first time he’s made headlines for his love life. Kelce starred on a dating show titled Catching Kelce dating show in 2016, which featured 50 women (one […]

When Jason, 36, brought up the now-viral moment, Travis initially said he “had no clue” what Swift was planning. “Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue,” he continued. “But definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh … she really just said that.'”

Jason joked that his brother was “so shocked” that he failed to give Swift’s dad a high-five. “Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy,” Travis said. “I never miss a high-five too, big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you could do at an event.”

Travis was seen interacting with Scott at other points during the concert — and had very different reactions when Swift was performing her steamy “Vigilante S–t” choreography. She and Travis, who have been linked since September, were later spotted kissing backstage after the show.

“I was blown away. … The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy [it] for,” Travis gushed on Wednesday. “Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it. It looked like she was having some fun up there.”

He went on to tell Jason, “We gotta get you to a concert. … I’m telling you, it’ll blow you away.”

Related: Travis Kelce Isn't the Only Taylor Swift Fan in the NFL: Football Swifties Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023. “I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being […]

Travis previously saw The Eras Tour in July at his NFL team’s home turf, Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City. He revealed on “New Heights” after the show that he tried to exchange numbers with Swift but wasn’t able to meet her at the time. She later attended one of his football games in September — and the pair’s romance has been heating up ever since.

While Swift has been more tight-lipped about the budding relationship, Travis hasn’t shied away from publicly discussing his love life. When the twosome stepped out for multiple date nights in New York City last month — and made surprise cameos on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live — Travis recapped the weekend on his and Jason’s podcast.

“We showed up at SNL with the idea of supporting Ice Spice, her and Taylor are friends. I’ve always wanted to meet [host] Pete Davidson, been a fan of his for quite a while … It was electric to be back in that place,” Travis said on the October 14 episode. “There is just something about being in that room.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline: Date Nights, More Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Swift was “falling for [Travis] more and more as the days go by,” adding that Travis “goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can.”

Their relationship has only gotten stronger — and they’ve put thought into how to make long-distance dating work while Swift is on tour. “Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” a second insider told Us earlier this month. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”