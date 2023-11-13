Actress Hilarie Burton Morgan has been on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s team since day one — and she thinks the couple are totally endgame.

Burton Morgan, 41, took to social media on Sunday, November 12, to gush over Kelce, 34, after he traveled to Argentina during his bye week to see Swift, 33, perform on The Eras Tour. “They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas… and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May,” Burton Morgan tweeted.

Alongside her bold prediction, Burton Morgan reposted a video from a fan account that showed Kelce’s reaction to Swift changing the lyrics of “Karma” in his honor. During the final song of the night on Saturday, November 11, Swift sang “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” causing Kelce to blush as he watched from the VIP tent with Swift’s dad.

When one social media user commented that the lyric swap proved Swift and Kelce are “for real,” Burton Morgan drew a sweet comparison to her own relationship. (Burton Morgan has been married to Jeffrey Dean Morgan since 2019.)

Related: Stars React to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce tried to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had […]

“This big ol beefy tree of a man is holding up signs and singing along! Catching her as she runs offstage?!?! Just saying… strong @JDMorgan energy,” she replied, noting that some of Swift’s exes likely “made her feel like she had to downplay” her success. “Get a man who lights up when you win.”

The Walking Dead alum was quick to chime in, echoing his wife’s support for the budding couple. “I do love how invested my wife is in this relationship! And as far as Taylor and Travis? Good for them,” he tweeted. “Happy for both of em. I know that feeling they have right now… I’ve had it for 15 years, and It’s a good one.”

Burton Morgan has been outspoken about her appreciation for Kelce and Swift since the twosome were first linked in September. Kelce previously confessed on his “New Heights” podcast that he wanted to exchange numbers with Swift when he saw The Eras Tour in Kansas City in July, but the pair didn’t cross paths that night. He later invited her to see him and the Kansas City Chiefs play when the NFL season began — and she showed up ready to cheer him on.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline: Date Nights, More Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“Pro tip…you deserve someone who invites you to work with them. It shows: 1. They think you’re so awesome & they want everyone from buddies to the boss to meet you,” Burton Morgan tweeted after Swift’s first NFL appearance in September. “2. They work hard & they’re GOOD, & they want you to see that. Flew to see JDM on a set 14 yrs ago. #kelceswift💖.”

Swift has attended three more of Kelce’s games since, bonding with his parents and close friends in the stands. She’s even connected with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, showing off a special handshake to celebrate a touchdown during a game last month.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Taylor Swift's Exes: What Her Former Flames Are Doing Now Taylor Swift’s relationship history is made up of many different types of men, including a British crooner, a Kennedy, an Avengers villain and a movie werewolf. Swift has been linked to massive stars, such as Harry Styles and Joe Jonas, in addition to lesser-known names like Conor Kennedy and a then-up-and-coming actor Lucas Till. All […]

As their romance continues to heat up, Kelce hasn’t shied away from speaking about Swift. Before jetting off to Argentina for The Eras Tour, he hinted on an episode of his podcast that he might be going “somewhere sunny” and “closer to the equator” during the Chiefs bye week.

Swift kicked off the South American leg of her tour on Thursday, November 9, but she and Kelce have already discussed how to make long-distance dating work while she’s on the road. “Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly this month. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”