It’s beginning to look a lot like a fairy-tale holiday season for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The couple have been moving full speed ahead, with Kelce attending Swift’s November 11 concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and both sides meeting each other’s families. Now sources tell Us they have big plans to spend Christmas and the New Year holiday together. “Travis has already started Christmas shopping and has some really special surprises [for Taylor] in store,” says a source. “Their connection is off the charts, and they can’t wait to celebrate together.”

It’s a busy time of year, but Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, have been coordinating their schedules so they can see each other as the Grammy winner continues her Eras Tour and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end finishes the NFL season. “They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games,” says a second source. “Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”

They’ll likely spend some time in Tennessee, where Swift owns a $2.5 million 5,600-square-foot home, says a third source: “Travis hasn’t been to Taylor’s Nashville place yet, so he’s really looking forward to it.”

According to the second source, Kelce and Swift are also hoping to squeeze in visits with each other’s families before jetting off on a romantic getaway, just the two of them. “They love [getting together] with their families and friends, but right now, what they value above all else is alone time.”

The couple’s relationship has moved quickly, and their connection is apparent to fans and friends alike. “They’re in love,” says the third source, who adds that the duo recently began using the L-word. The first source confirms that things are “getting very serious” between the pair: “Taylor sees long-term potential with Travis.”

Kelce’s trip to watch Swift perform in Argentina, where he got to hang out with her father, Scott, only solidified their bond. “Travis being there for Taylor’s show brought them even closer,” says the third source, adding that Kelce “loved meeting Taylor’s dad; they had a great conversation.” After Swift attended multiple Chiefs games, the NFL star was happy to return the favor and show up for his girlfriend like she has for him. He plans to join her on future concert dates, too. “Travis wants to do all he can to be with her,” says the source, “and Taylor’s excited for him to see what she does and how crazy it is.”

It may be a big step in most relationships, but deciding to introduce their families was a no-brainer, says the first source. “Taylor and Travis have spent time with each other’s parents, so it only makes sense that they’d want their parents to meet one another,” the source explains. “Both of them have a very close relationship with their parents, and it’s really important that their families blend seamlessly.”

While there was talk of a potential meetup between the parents at a November 20 NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles (for whom Travis’ brother, Jason, plays) and the Chiefs, Swift was not able to attend after having to reschedule a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, due to safety concerns around the excessive heat wave. A 23-year-old fan, Ana Clara Benevides, passed away from cardiac arrest after being exposed to the high temperatures while waiting for Swift to take the stage ahead of her November 17 concert.

“Taylor was completely beside herself, and it’s been so hard for her to talk about,” a fourth says of how the singer has been coping with her fan’s death, adding that her team reached out to Benevides’ family. Swift is grateful she’s had Kelce in her corner. “He’s been a huge support system for her right now. Her family has been there, but it’s different to have a boyfriend to lean on.”

Swift has also become friendly with the partners of other Chiefs players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany (she and Swift shared a secret handshake at the team’s October 22 game), tight end Blake Bell’s wife, Lyndsay, and recent backup QB Shane Buechele’s wife, Paige, all of whom joined Swift and her close pals Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner for an outing in NYC on November 7. “Taylor’s working extra hard to be friends with all the Kansas City wives and girlfriends,” says the third source. Adds the first: “Taylor’s loving her newfound friendships with the [partners] of Travis’ teammates. She appreciates that they know how to have fun and plans on getting together with them again very soon.”

The fanfare surrounding Swift and Kelce’s romance is unprecedented — and relatively new for both of them. “With Taylor’s ex Joe [Alwyn], she was so private,” says the second source. “They’d never go outside and walk around together. They just stayed at her Nashville compound or her Rhode Island house. With Travis, she’s more free and able to share her full life and she loves it.”

The feeling is mutual: In Kelce’s interview for the cover of WSJ. Magazine’s December/January issue, he unabashedly praises his girlfriend, calling Swift “hilarious,” “a genius,” and gushes that they share the same values and priorities, including the importance of family and a strong work ethic.

Kelce’s openness also makes him well-equipped to withstand the pressure of being in the public eye. “He’s used to fans going crazy in football, so it’s not such a shock,” explains the fourth source. “Taylor knows it’s a lot for anyone to handle, but Travis learned to manage it over the years with NFL fans and not let it affect him.”

His mom, Donna, who’s cheered on her son alongside Swift at multiple games, has said as much. “He likes attention, so as long as he can handle it, I don’t have any problems with it,” she said during a November 20 appearance on Good Morning America, adding that Swift is “a very nice person.”

Still, Swift and Kelce sneak in one-on-one time away from prying eyes whenever they can. “They love to talk for hours, just the two of them,” says the second source. “Taylor tells friends Travis is sweet and smart, and she can’t get enough of him.”

They’re also counting down the days until their cozy, year-end trip. “Taylor and Travis know the next few months will be a whirlwind,” adds the second source. “They can’t wait to get a break so they can run off to a beach together and cut themselves off from the rest of the world, at least for a little while.”