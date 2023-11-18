Taylor Swift has postponed her second Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium,” Swift, 33, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, November 18, hours before the concert was scheduled to begin. “The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to extreme temperatures in Rio.”

She concluded: “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performances and crew has to and always will come first.”

Swift did not immediately announce a new concert date. She has another Rio show already scheduled for Sunday, November 19.

Related: Taylor Swift’s Most Stylish 'Eras Tour' Outfits Taylor Swift launched her first concert tour in more than four years in March— and positively slayed with her fashion choices. The “Anti-Hero” songstress, 33, kicked off her tour on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — where February’s Super Bowl LVII was held. The Eras Tour, which celebrated all of Swift’s […]

The Grammy winner performed at Brazil’s Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos on Friday, November 17, amid a record-breaking heatwave. During the show, many attendees got overheated and started a chant for water.

“There’s people that need water,” Swift told security guards in social media footage from the show, pausing her performance of “Champagne Problems” when she noticed a homemade sign with the request. “Whoever is in charge of giving them that, make sure that happens.”

Swift was later seen tossing one concertgoer a bottle of water in the middle of her performance of “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).”

Ahead of the show, a 23-year-old fan died, presumably due to the weather conditions. Swift released a statement on Friday, noting that she was “overwhelmed by grief” and “devastated.”

Related: Every Celeb Who Went to Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s […]

Swift kicked off the South American leg of her Eras Tour earlier this month in Argentina. She had to cancel her second night after a rainstorm caused the stadium to flood.

“I got down there hoping I was going to see Taylor’s second show, but it got rained out – really it got thunder and lightning’d out,” Travis Kelce, who is currently dating Swift, said during the Wednesday, November 15, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “She wasn’t too happy about it.”

Kelce, 34, added: “She kind of prides herself on performing through weather and rain and things like that. But when it’s unsafe to her, her crew and everybody in the stadium, you have to do what you have to do.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Swift — who is known to take the stage rain or shine on all of her concert tours — went out to dinner with Kelce that night, but they “kept to [themselves]”.

“The first night I was there was really the only chance I had to go for dinner,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight ended said on Wednesday. “It was the night the show got postponed so we didn’t want to just go and have a blast throughout the city — like we didn’t care about the show — so we made sure we stayed in the hotel and kept to ourselves.”