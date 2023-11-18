Taylor Swift spoke out after one of her Brazilian fans died shortly before her Eras Tour concert.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift, 33, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, November 17. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.”

She continued: “There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

Swift brought her Eras Show to Rio de Janeiro on Friday. According to an X (formerly Twitter) statement from local concert organizer Time For Fun, Ana Clara Benavides Machado died at the age of 23.

“Last night, Ana Clara felt unwell and was promptly attended to by the team of firefighters and paramedics, being taken to the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos [on-site medic] for first aid protocol,” a Saturday, November 18, statement in Portuguese read. “Given the situation, the medical team chose to transfer her to Salgado Filho Hospital, where, after almost an hour of emergency care, she unfortunately died.”

Swift chose not to address the incident during her concert.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” the Grammy winner added in her social media statement. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

A cause of death for Machado has not been publicly revealed.

After Swift took the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos stage on Friday, the pop star noticed several other fans struggling with dehydration amid the extreme temperatures. The crowd had chanted “water” in both English and Portuguese.

“There’s people that need water,” Swift told security guards in social media footage, pausing her performance of “Champagne Problems” after noticing a homemade sign with the request. “Whoever is in charge of giving them that, make sure that happens.”

Later in the show, Swift was spotted throwing a bottle to a fan while singing her 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” According to another fan video on X, Swift’s concert team eventually delivered bottles of water to the crowd.

Swift kicked off her three-night Eras Tour residency in Brazil on Friday. She will also perform two sold-out shows in Rio on Saturday, November 18, and Sunday, November 19.