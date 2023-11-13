You can dance in the rain, scream your lungs out and lose your mind at a Taylor Swift show — just don’t throw your stuff at her.

On Sunday, November 12, the 33-year-old Swift became the latest musician to speak out against audience members tossing items on stage. While performing the Evermore section of her Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Swift briefly paused to deliver a public service announcement. “Because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage,” said Swift, as she played her moss-covered piano.

Swift said she was worried about items being thrown on stage because “if it’s on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it,” according to footage shared via X (previously Twitter) by a fan account. “I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage,” she added. “I love you so much.”

Sunday’s show capped off Swift’s run in Buenos Aires. She was originally set to perform from Thursday, November 9, to Saturday, November 11, but severe rain forced her to postpone her Friday, November 10, date. “I love a rain show, but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” she posted via social media. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

Swift wasn’t alone during this layover in Argentina: her new flame, Travis Kelce, arrived in Buenos Aires to join her for a dinner date on Friday. With the Kansas City Chiefs enjoying their bye week, Kelce, 34, was able to support Swift on the South American leg of her Eras Tour.

Swift returned the love during Saturday’s show. While performing “Karma,” she changed the lyrics to make the song Kelce-specific. Instead of singing “Karma is a guy on the screen / coming straight home to me,” Swift opted for “Karma is a guy on the Chiefs.” Kelce, who watched the show from the VIP tent, seemed in disbelief at the shout-out and couldn’t stop blushing.

The NFL champion and Swift have been linked since September. In July, Kelce revealed on his and Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast that he tried to connect with Swift after attending one of her shows at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. Travis said he was a little “butthurt” he didn’t get a chance to give Swift “one of the bracelets I made for her,” as is tradition at her shows.

“I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he teased at the time.

Following their initial missed connection, Swift was spotted at a Chiefs game in September to support Travis from the stands — and the two have been enjoying their budding romance ever since.