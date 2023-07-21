Drake was in his feelings after a fan threw an electronic cigarette on stage during his concert in NYC.

“Did you throw a vape up here? Come on. Who threw this? There’s no way you’re taking life serious if you think I’m picking this vape up and vaping with you at the f—king Barclays Center,” the rapper, 36, said in a TikTok video shared on Thursday, July 20. “You got some real life evaluating to do throwing this f—king lemon mint vape up here.”

Under the clip, which was posted by the indoor arena’s official social media page, the caption read, “Reminder: You can not vape inside Barclays Center.”

Drake, who is currently on the road for his All a Blur Tour, has faced multiple concertgoers tossing things his way while on stage. One fan threw their phone at him at opening night in Chicago earlier this month. During his stop in Montreal, Canada, two weeks later, however, the singer revealed he doesn’t mind certain objects being hurled toward him — as long as they are undergarments.

“I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don’t have no bras, and I’m deeply disappointed,” he told the crowd, according to footage found via Twitter. “But don’t start throwing shoes and phones and s–t!”

Drake is the latest in a slew of artists who have been dodging objects being hurled at them on tour. Harry Styles got hit in the eye during a performance in Vienna, Austria, earlier this month, while Taylor Swift was recently spooked by bracelets being tossed her way while exiting a recent Eras Tour concert.

Kelsea Ballerini, meanwhile, had to leave the stage during her Heartfirst Tour in June after she was hit with a bracelet from a member of the audience at a show in Boise, Idaho. In a video of the incident shared via Twitter, Ballerini, 29, paused her performance of “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too)” as her band came over to check on her. After several more seconds, Ballerini exited the stage.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

When she returned later following a costume change, Ballerini addressed the incident. “Can we talk about what just happened?” she began, per a TikTok video of the concert. “All I care about is keeping everyone safe. So, if you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. There’s security everywhere tonight. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling or anything. Always flag it.”

The incident occurred just days after Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a cell phone during a NYC performance. The following day, the singer, 33, shared a photo of her stitched-up injury and black eye via Instagram, writing, “I’m good.”

Nicolas Malvagna, who threw the phone, was arrested and charged with assault. At his arraignment on June 20, he claimed he was participating in a TikTok trend where people throw their phones at a celebrity so they’ll take a selfie before passing it back.