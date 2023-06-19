Bebe Rexha gave fans an update on how she’s recovering after a concertgoer threw a phone at her face during a recent performance.

“I’m good,” the pop star, 33, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 19, alongside two selfies showing her black eye. In one snap, she gave the thumbs up sign as she displayed the bandage over her right eye, where she got stitches. Rexha also shared a TikTok video of her injuries after the incident, adding the caption, “I’m okay you guys.”

Rexha was on stage at a concert in New York City on Sunday, June 18, when a member of the audience threw a cell phone at her from the crowd. Video from the performance shows Rexha clutching her face and falling to her knees after the phone made contact with her head. Another video showed the singer waving to fans as members of her crew escorted her off stage.

“On Sunday, June 18, 2023 at approximately 2200 hours, police were notified of an assault that occurred at the concert space of Pier 17 located at 89 South Street, within the confines of the 1st Precinct,” the New York City Police Department said in a statement, adding that the assailant “intentionally threw a cell phone” at Rexha. Authorities also confirmed that 27-year-old New Jersey resident Nicolas Malvagna was arrested and charged with assault.

After the incident, Rexha’s fans and colleagues flooded her Instagram comments section with messages of support. “Dude what the f–k?!?” wrote Lauren Jauregui, formerly of Fifth Harmony. “I’m so sorry babe😩 so f–ked up.” Bella Poarch chimed into add, “Sending love your way … Feel better soon!” while Betty Who wrote, “Please no one throw things at this beautiful woman unless they are bras!! get well soon sister!!!”

Rexha’s NYC performance was part of her Best F*n Night of My Life tour, which kicked off in May. Her next tour date is set for Tuesday, June 20, at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

While she hasn’t gotten a black eye from a fan before, Rexha has previously opened up about her experience with overzealous listeners.

“One time I was at a hotel and I got a phone call from a fan who wanted a signed T-shirt from me. This girl figured out where I was staying and my room even though I didn’t have my room under my name,” Rexha told British GQ in June 2018. “I offered to send her one but then she told me she was actually in the lobby. She said she would come up to my room. I was freaking out! I sent someone to the lobby to give it to her.”