Bebe Rexha 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Bebe Rexha became a household name after she signed with Warner Bros. Records in 2013 and began writing for some of the biggest names in the industry, including Selena Gomez, Eminem and Rihanna. Two years later, the “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” singer released her solo EP, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up. She dropped two more EPs in 2017 before coming out with her first full record, Expectations, in 2018.

The UglyDolls actress continued make a name for herself through her high-profile collaborations, including Louis Tomlinson’s “Back to You” and “Meant to Be” featuring Florida Georgia Line. In March, Rexha dropped her second record, Better Mistakes, which peaked at No. 22 on the U.K. digital albums chart.

Outside of her musical talents, however, how much do Rexha’s fans really know about her? The New York native opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about herself — including what her go-to drink is and what sweet treat she can’t pass up when visiting the East Coast.

Read on to learn more about the “Chain My Heart” singer!

1. I’m a huge fan of classical music. I grew up singing opera and playing the trumpet.

2. I was born in Brooklyn and raised in Staten Island, New York.

3. I absolutely love hosting dinner parties for my friends.

4. I enjoy cooking Italian dishes. Penne alla vodka is my [specialty]!

5. When I go visit my parents, I still sleep in the bedroom that I grew up in.

6. My favorite movie series is Harry Potter.

7. I have at least three coffees a day.

8. I’m a neat freak. I like to have a clean home all the time. It makes me feel good.

9. I love listening to demos in my car.

10. I have a huge tomato garden in my backyard. My father grew up on a farm in Macedonia and taught me a little about gardening.

11. I keep journals. It helps me unwind.

12. I didn’t get my driver’s license until I was 29. I [took] public transportation everywhere.

13. I love boxing and have started training a lot during the pandemic.

14. One of my favorite bands growing up was No Doubt.

15. I love baking banana bread.

16. I buy rainbow cookies every time I go back to the East Coast.

17. My favorite drink when I go out is an Arnold Palmer.

18. I don’t enjoy flying, even though one year I took 115 flights.

19. I groom my dog, Bear. She has too much anxiety to go to [a professional]. It’s so tough!

20. I have a Buddha statue in my backyard that has been there for over 15 years.

21. I collect vinyl records.

22. I speak three languages: English, Albanian and Spanish.

23. My favorite thing to do at night is catch up on news articles.

24. I love reading my horoscope.

25. My shoe of choice is slides. I prefer to be comfortable.

Rexha’s Adore Me lingerie capsule collection is available now.