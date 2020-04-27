Eating for two! Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt, recently whipped up some homemade banana bread to start her day.

The expectant Gift of Forgiveness author, 30, began baking a little after 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, and documented part of her process on her Instagram Stories. First, the California native shared a photo of the banana bread recipe from the Sweet Laurel Bakery cookbook and joked that the popular page was “earmarked now for a reason.”

She then posted a snapshot of her banana bread supplies, including baking soda, salt and several ripe bananas. However, instead of giving her social media followers a peek at the finished product, Schwarzenegger subsequently showed off another snack she baked on Sunday — oatmeal raisin cookies.

The “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host has been baking up a storm in recent weeks while quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic. As she intimated in her Instagram update on Sunday, her homemade banana bread has quickly become a family favorite.

While Schwarzenegger was in the midst of whipping up some strawberry shortcake on April 19, Pratt, 40, crashed her baking tutorial and praised a loaf of banana bread his wife had made that was fresh from the oven. “I’m here to attest that Katherine’s banana bread [is] truly remarkable,” the Parks and Recreation alum declared at the time. “I love it.”

Pratt added: “I got a little giddy inside when she said both of those loaves were for us.”

Additionally, the Guardians of the Galaxy star noted he was so fond of his spouse’s creation, that he predicted it wouldn’t last very long in their house. As he said of the two banana bread loaves: “They’ll be gone in … less than a day.”

Schwarzenegger also prepared some banana bread on Easter Sunday and even saved a loaf to bring to her mother, Maria Shriver.

As previously reported, the couple, who tied the knot in June 2019, are getting ready to welcome their first bundle of joy together. Pratt already shares 6-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

In January, the Passengers star told Entertainment Tonight about his family plans with the Rock What You’ve Got author. “The future? Oh, lots of kids,” he said at the time. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.”

Scroll down to see more photos of Schwarzenegger’s early morning baking exploits!