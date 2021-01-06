New year, new direction. Florida Georgia Line members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are planning to release solo music following speculation of a rift.

Hubbard, 33, and Kelley, 35, recently opened up about the group’s future in a nine-minute Zoom call video posted to Twitter. The “Cruise” singers detailed the plans surrounding their upcoming fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, and their solo projects outside of the band.

“There’s a lot going on. We want to make sure that our truth is out there for you guys and our genuine excitement and support of each other for the next chapter of our career, of our music, of our journey,” Hubbard explained. “We’re really excited. Lot’s changed.”

This may be a little long but it’s real and that’s what FGL is all about. We love our fans and want to share with you guys everything we are working on and excited about this year. Here’s to 2021 being the BEST YEAR YET. Let’s gooooo! pic.twitter.com/1tYzVGpLI6 — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) January 2, 2021

Kelley explained that the coronavirus pandemic provided time for him to do “soul-searching” and discover his interest in pursuing a solo music career. He said that the musical duo “had conversations three or four years ago” about going solo, and that the endeavor has been “a lifelong dream” of his.

“I kinda felt like I started writing an album once I started writing again in August and had a couple of songs that I started writing that I just felt, like, maybe I’m supposed to sing these and probably have a project, an outlet for these to come out on,” he shared. “We talked about that before, and just the timing wasn’t right. All the dots weren’t really connected, everything wasn’t in line.”

As their next album is set to debut in February, Kelley will release his first single with Tim McGraw on January 13 called “Undivided.” That being said, Hubbard explained that there are no plans for the pair to break up for good.

“We’ve always been a package deal,” the Georgia-born singer said. “Just to clarify, FGL is not breaking up so anyone who says that, from the mouth of Tyler and BK. We’re not breaking up, we’re just venturing out.”

In concluding the video, Hubbard noted that the shake-up has “made us feel a lot of freedom, a lot of excitement, joy and happiness.” He then reiterated that the duo wanted “to keep it real with you guys.”

Rumors regarding Florida Georgia Line’s future surfaced in November 2020 when Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, unfollowed Kelley on Instagram. From there, Kelley shared a throwback pic alongside his bandmate on his Instagram Stories ahead of the 2020 CMA Awards. Days later, they announced a multiyear tour deal with Live Nation that featured North American concert dates set as early as summer 2021.

Later that month, Tyler detailed the pair’s ups and downs over the years amid a speculated split. “We have been on a 10-year relationship, a 10-year partnership, a 10-year commitment to each other. And yes, there have been hard times,” he said on SiriusXM’s “Exit 209 With Storme Warren” podcast.

“It’s not all sugar-coated. And so the truth is, and I think this is important to talk about, me and BK have done work. We’ve went to therapy, we’ve sat with each other and wanting to kill each other at times,” he continued. “But by the end of it, we were hugging it out. You know what I mean? Because we’re brothers and that’s what brothers do. And brothers don’t always get along.”