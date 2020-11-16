Hitting the road! Florida Georgia Line inked a multiyear touring deal with Live Nation amid turmoil between its founding members, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

The country duo announced the concert news on Monday, November 16, revealing the tour will feature North America dates beginning as early as summer 2021.

“This past year has given us a chance to spend more time writing, producing and being creative,” the pair said in a statement. “But we are itching to get back on the road. We miss our fans, and the live energy and connection we have with them when we hit the stage.”

The statement continued: “Our Live Nation family has been a great partner in the past, and we’re excited to be teaming up like this together. Getting back on tour and being able to share our new music can’t come soon enough!”

Florida Georgia Line made headlines a week prior, after Tyler, 33, and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, unfollowed Kelley, 35, on Instagram on Tuesday, November 10. Fans speculated that the bandmates had a falling out based on the social media move.

Some fans pointed to differing political views as the reason for the tension between the musicians. Tyler has spoken out against President Donald Trump in the past and his wife has shown support for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Kelley, on the other hand, corrected a fan who claimed he voted for Joe Biden, writing, “Think again bub.”

Tyler has since refollowed Kelley and a source told Us Weekly that the pair are not feuding. “All is good with the FGL family,” the insider said earlier this month. “Tyler and Brian’s friendship is as strong as ever.”

The Florida native posted a throwback photo with Tyler on Wednesday, November 11, of the pair at the 2012 Country Music Association Awards ahead of the 2020 show. Tyler then shared an Instagram Story photo of himself on a tour bus where he is quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19, admitting that it makes him “miss” being on tour with Kelley and Nelly.

The same day, Hayley shared two photos from the 2018 CMA Awards, one of which featured Kelley and his wife, Brittney Kelley, amid the drama.

Tyler teased new music on Sunday, November 15, telling his Instagram fans that he “wrote a special one called ‘Undivided’ … seemed timely.”

He shared lyrics from a song and addressed the unrest taking place in the U.S. after the 2020 presidential election and amid the pandemic.

“We’re all the same to God no matter what we get his love / I’m so tired of lookin left or right / so I’m just lookin UP,” the lyrics read.

Tyler then shared his “prayer” for the future, pointing to the chorus of the song.

“I think it’s time to come together / You and I can make a change / Maybe we can make a difference / Make the world a better place / Love around and love somebody / We been hateful been long enough / Let good Lord reunite / Till this country that we love’s Undivided,” the track said.