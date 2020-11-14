Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Tyler Hubbard‘s kids can’t wait to give their dad a big hug as he quarantines away from them amid his coronavirus diagnosis.

The Florida Georgia Line member’s wife, Hayley Hubbard, shared a photo via Instagram on Saturday, November 14, of their daughter Olivia, 2, and 14-month-old son Luca standing outside a trailer. The couple are also the parents of son Atlas, whom they welcomed in September.

“They knock on his door every day hoping it’s the day they get to hug him @tylerhubbard #quarantine #covid19,” Hayley, 34, captioned the picture, which featured Olivia in a princess costume and Luca in a spacesuit.

Tyler, 33, posted a glimpse from the socially distant visit via his Instagram Story. “My morning visitors. Made my day,” he captioned a clip of his wife and kids standing outside his trailer.

“Am I getting a visit from a princess or a fairy? And an astronaut? Oh, my goodness,” he said to his kids.

The singer later shared a clip of his daughter giving him hugs and kisses on FaceTime. “Air hugs and FaceTime kisses from my angel,” he wrote. “I’m so ready for the real thing … should only be a couple more days. I’m over COVID and being quarantined.”

Tyler announced that he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, November 9, forcing Florida Georgia Line to cancel their scheduled performance at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 11.

“Some of y’all guessed it….. Got the Rona,” he wrote via Instagram. “Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful.”

Hayley further detailed how Tyler’s diagnosis impacted her and admitted she felt overwhelmed with the responsibility of taking care of their kids.

“I did have a freak out moment and told Tyler not take it personally because it wasn’t his fault, but yes I was frustrated at the sequence of events and how it seemingly felt like I had to pull most of the weight,” she wrote via Instagram. “After my ‘moment’ I chose to think of all the MANY positive things, one being that I get lots of one on one time with Olivia and Luca. There’s so much to be grateful for and I can’t wait for Tyler to finish his quarantine so we can all be together as a family again!!”

Florida Georgia Line made headlines on Tuesday, November 10, after Hayley and Tyler unfollowed his bandmate, Brian Kelley, on Instagram. Fans speculated that the move indicated a falling out between Tyler and Kelley, 35. “Does that mean FGL will be no more?” one Twitter user asked.

Other fans pointed to differing political views as the reason for the tension. Tyler has spoken out against President Donald Trump in the past and Hayley has voiced her support for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris via Instagram. However, Kelley corrected a fan who claimed he voted for Joe Biden. “Think again bub,” he commented via Instagram.

Tyler ultimately refollowed Kelley on the social media platform following the speculation. A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday that the bandmates aren’t feuding. “All is good with the FGL family,” the insider said. “Tyler and Brian’s friendship is as strong as ever.”