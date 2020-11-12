Moving forward? Brian Kelley reminisced on his past with Florida Georgia Line bandmate Tyler Hubbard amid the duo’s social media drama.

Kelley, 35, shared a throwback photo with Hubbard, 33, via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 11, ahead of the 2020 Country Music Association Awards. The shot showed the musicians taking part in an interview after winning two trophies at the awards show in November 2013.

The Florida native posted the sweet memory after the pair made headlines on Tuesday, November 10, when Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, unfollowed Kelley on Instagram, sparking speculation about a falling out. “Does that mean FGL will be no more?” one Twitter user asked.

Some fans suggested that differing political views were to blame for the move. Tyler has spoken out against President Donald Trump in the past, and Hayley, 34, supported Vice President-elect Kamala Harris via Instagram on Sunday, November 8, after her historic win alongside President-elect Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Kelley corrected a fan who claimed that he voted for the former vice president, 77, commenting on Instagram, “Think again bub.”

Kelley’s wife, Brittney Kelly, then shared a series of cryptic quotes to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 10. “Real friends don’t always agree with [you] but they do respect your right to have an opinion,” one post read.

A source close to Florida Georgia Line attempted to dispel the rumors, telling Us Weekly on Tuesday, “All is good with the FGL family. Tyler and Brian’s friendship is as strong as ever.” Tyler also refollowed Brian on Instagram after speculation of a feud spread.

Regardless of the band’s status as colleagues and friends, they will not perform at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night after Tyler tested positive for coronavirus. “Some of y’all guessed it….. Got the Rona,” he confirmed via Instagram on Monday, November 9. “Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful.”

Florida Georgia Line is not the only act affected by the virus. Lee Brice dropped out of his duet with Carly Pearce after he contracted the illness, and Lady A canceled their performance to quarantine after exposure to a family member with COVID-19.