Explaining the drama away. Tyler Hubbard detailed his tension with Florida Georgia Line bandmate Brian Kelley after the duo made headlines with their social media rift.

“We have been on a 10-year relationship, a 10-year partnership, a 10-year commitment to each other. And yes, there have been hard times,” Hubbard, 33, said during the Thursday, November 19, episode of SiriusXM’s “Exit 209 With Storme Warren” podcast. “It’s not all sugar coated. And so the truth is, and I think this is important to talk about, me and BK have done work. We’ve went to therapy, we’ve sat with each other and wanting to kill each other at times. But by the end of it, we were hugging it out. You know what I mean? Because we’re brothers and that’s what brothers do. And brothers don’t always get along.”

However, the Georgia native clarified that their battles stem from a good place. “A lot of it’s out of love,” he noted. “We put that first and foremost, and we know the importance of our relationship and how much love we have for each other. So we have worked over the years. We’ve worked to become stronger and stronger and stronger, and that’s even through the hard times. It’s made us stronger as friends and brothers and partners. So we’re really thankful for it.”

Hubbard caused speculation about a feud between the pair when he and wife Hayley Hubbard unfollowed Kelley, 35, on Instagram earlier this month. Fans assumed the move stemmed from their political differences following the 2020 presidential election.

“I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were through this political, you know, in the middle of this election and everything going on,” Tyler recalled. “I even called him and told him; I said, ‘Hey, buddy. I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your Stories right now. So I’m just going to … so that’s why I’m unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You’re still my brother.’ I just didn’t want to see it every time I opened Instagram. And so it wasn’t a big deal. Like we said, we’re on great terms. We’re feeling stronger than ever. We’re loving and supporting each other through even all the chapters that we’re in now and excited for the future.”

Tyler added that the two “really complement each other well” because they are “a lot different but we’re also a lot alike.” Thus, they have agreed to set aside their political differences and “put our faith in” God.

Kelley, for his part, joked that they plan to “go full WWE on this thing” after Tyler quipped that he “might unfollow BK again tomorrow” to keep people talking.

Us Weekly reported on November 10 that Tyler refollowed Kelley after the news of their disagreement broke. “All is good with the FGL family,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Tyler and Brian’s friendship is as strong as ever.”