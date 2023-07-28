Concertgoers keep throwing things at musicians mid-performance — but Tim McGraw isn’t too concerned about personal safety on his upcoming tour.

“Hopefully I’m still spry, and hope I can dodge and duck and leap,” the country superstar, 56, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, July 28, when asked whether he plans to take extra precautions.

While McGraw said he won’t use additional security measures on the road, he didn’t hesitate to condemn the recent spate of object-throwing happening at concerts. “I mean, it’s absolutely crazy, and then you ruin the show for everybody else,” he said.

McGraw announced his Standing Room Only Tour with Carly Pearce on Friday. The tour kicks off in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 14, 2024.

While McGraw may not be worried about flying objects on stage, rowdy concertgoers have become a major problem in recent months. In June, Bebe Rexha had to get stitches after a New York City audience member threw a cell phone that hit her in the head.

The man who threw the phone, Nicolas Malvagna, was arrested and charged with assault after the incident. At his arraignment on June 20, he claimed he was participating in a TikTok trend where fans throw their phones at celebrities so the star can take a selfie with it before passing it back. Malvagna was released without bail and is due back in court on Monday, July 31.

Days later, Ava Max was performing in Los Angeles when a concertgoer climbed on stage and seemingly struck her in the face. “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” Max, 29, tweeted at the time. “He’s never coming to a show again.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Pink, Kelsea Ballerini, Harry Styles and Drake have also been targeted with projectiles at their shows, although not all of them have been physically injurious. Pink, 43, was mystified when a fan threw their mother’s ashes on stage, while Drake, 36, marveled at the size of a woman’s 36G bra. “Locate this woman immediately,” he joked during a July 21 concert in Brooklyn.

Veronica Correia, who threw the undergarment, later claimed that Playboy reached out to her after video of Drake holding her bra went viral. “They said, ‘If you want to apply, we’ll accept you right away,'” she told TMZ on Tuesday, July 25. “I applied, and they did accept me, and they want to speak with me very soon.”