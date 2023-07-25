Big things are happening for Drake‘s fan Veronica Correia after she hurled her bra at the rapper during his Friday, July 21, concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“Playboy reached out to me,” Correia told TMZ on Tuesday, July 25. “They said, ‘If you want to apply, we’ll accept you right away.’ I applied, and they did accept me, and they want to speak with me very soon.”

Correia has been trending on social media for days after Drake, 36, hilariously demanded she be found. “Locate this woman immediately,” Drake said on stage Friday while holding Correia’s bra. After several women came forward claiming to be Drake’s “bra-derella,” Correia put speculation to rest in a video shared via TikTok on Sunday, July 23.

“A lot of girls posting it’s them, but this is not to get confused, it’s me,” Correia captioned the clip, which showed her tossing the garment.

“Locate this woman immediately.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DOArj7jhHO — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 22, 2023

She opened up further about the incident on Tuesday, telling TMZ that initially, she hadn’t planned to throw her bra. “I had mentioned it, but I was like, ‘You know what, no. This is the bra I’m going to wear for the night. I’m going to keep it on,” Correia told the outlet.

However, she quickly had a change of heart when Drake began serenading the crowd right in front of her. “I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I’m going to do it.’ I just knew he was going to pick it up if I threw it right at his feet,” she explained.

She continued, “I lost my mind when he actually picked it up and reacted the way he did.”

Correia shared that Drake even responded to one of her Instagram Stories about the concert, but she has yet to reply.

“I honestly, I don’t know if I was too shocked to respond, but there are a lot of things going through my head. What should I say? How should I respond?” Correia told TMZ.

Drake is currently in the middle of his It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage following the release of their joint album, Her Loss, which dropped in November 2022. The artists kicked off the string of shows on July 5 in Chicago and the tour will conclude in Ohio on October 9.

During their show in Canada earlier this month, Drake encouraged audience members to ditch their bras.

“I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don’t have no bras, and I’m deeply disappointed … But don’t start throwing shoes and phones and s—t!” Drake said.