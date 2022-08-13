Tim’s girls! Tim McGraw and Faith Hill may be country music royalty, but at home, they are just dad and mom.

The 1883 costars met in late 1994 while they were still seeing other people, but by early 1996, they were romantically involved and touring together. Following a whirlwind romance, they tied the knot in October 1996.

They went on to welcome three daughters: Gracie, Maggie and Audrey in May 1997, August 1998 and December 2001, respectively.

Throughout their careers, McGraw and Hill have managed to keep much of their home life private. Once their daughters began growing older, however, they started to share more of their world with kids and as parents with the public.

“I’m so happy to be mom to my 3 amazing girls,” the “Breathe” songstress wrote via Instagram in May 2015. “I am so thankful for my mom who taught me the most important things in life and how to set my priorities. #MothersDay.”

The Blind Slide actor, for his part, gushed over his ladies on National Daughter’s Day in September 2019. “There is nothing as beautifully inspiring as being the father of 3 remarkable, talented and self-confident young women!” he captioned a group snap via Instagram at the time.

McGraw’s love for his daughters hasn’t stopped him from embarrassing them from time to time, especially when it comes to their dating lives.

In April 2015, the “My Little Girl” crooner recalled how he awkwardly greeted one of his girls’ dates — and left a lasting impression.

“I happened to be cutting some meat up because I was cooking on the grill and I had a white apron on, so I had little chunks of meat on this white apron,” McGraw recalled to Extra. “I had a butcher knife when I answered the door and it wasn’t on purpose, but it worked out well.”

Two years later, the Country Strong actor recounted another funny tale of meeting one of his daughter’s suitors, this time it was before a high school dance.

“There was a winter formal or something — it was a bunch of kids in a limousine — and I had a sledgehammer over my shoulder. But that was on purpose,” McGraw told Ellen DeGeneres during a February 2017 appearance alongside his wife.

The Louisiana native explained his choice of tool, saying, “Look, you don’t want to be mean, but when someone’s taking your daughter somewhere, you want to induce a healthy amount of respect — and fear.”

Hill, for her part, said she felt OK about the girls dating until they actually started doing it, which is when she started to support McGraw’s intimidation tactics.

“I was a little soft on it, but then when you go through it for the first time — those of you who have daughters out there — all of a sudden I became this animal,” the “Way You Love Me” singer explained to the talk show host. “[I was] like, ‘Do it, take the sledgehammer to the front [room]. Whatever you have to do, do it.’”

Scroll down to see some of McGraw and Hill’s sweetest moments with their daughters over the years: