Setting it straight. Gracie McGraw slammed trolls who criticized her use of Ozempic — and explained how the medicine helps her cope with her polycystic ovary syndrome.

The musician, 25 — who is the eldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — took to social media last week to show off her bikini body in a series of black-and-white photographs. “It’s a gorgeous day for narcissism!” she jokingly captioned the carousel of images, which featured her in a high-waisted two-piece bathing suit and a pair of chic black sunnies. (In addition to Gracie, the country legends— who tied the knot in 1996 — share daughters Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21.)

When a hater tried to call out that her slim figure was due to the use of Ozempic — a type 2 diabetes drug that is which is traditionally meant to improve glycemic control — Gracie reminded the commenter she had nothing to hide.

“I did use Ozempic last year, yes,” she replied. “I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it.”

Following her remarks, fans quickly took to the comments section to show their support for the singer.

“PCOS sucks. Insulin resistance, weight gain, ovarian cysts and polyps, hair growth on the face and other odd areas. Plus a ton of other issues. I’m super glad she was able to get access to a great medicaiton to help out!” one person replied, while another wrote: “🔥❤️Killing it as per usual!!! You are fierce, gorgeous and amazing!!! Love you beauty!!!! Stay FIRE!🔥❤️.”

The New York City resident has been candid about her health and weight loss journey over the years, first sharing her PCOS diagnosis in March 2022. (The female reproductive condition occurs when the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, male sex hormones that are usually present in women in small amounts, according to John Hopkin’s Medicine.)

“I just wanted to share really quick that I have recently been diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome). To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 4,” she explained via Instagram in March 2022. “During my appointment with my endocrinologist, I realized that may had been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older.”

Gracie — who shared that she had been prescribed “Qysmia and Ozempic” at the time — added that taking the “correct steps toward my mental health” is what allowed her to delve deeper into her physical issues.

“Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all. Mental health is freaking hard !! It’s a long road but we can get through it,” she continued. “I share my experience to hope my situation has reached someone who can relate ❤️”

The Tennessee native concluded her post by revealing that the “medicine I’m taking has given me a body I haven’t had in years” and that she was “finding new ways to love” herself “every day.”

Ozempic has become a hot topic in Hollywood when it comes to weight loss. Dr. Thomas Su, a plastic surgeon, exclusively broke down the controversial medicine for Us Weekly in March. The doctor explained that while medicine like Ozempic is “not even approved by the FDA for casual weight loss,” but can be a “long-term solution” for individuals with weight-related conditions.

“We know that for Type 2 diabetics, it’s going to be a lifelong medication that they’re going to be on and for people who are heavier, it can be a long-term solution too,” the University Of Texas Medical School alum said. “If you have a co-morbid condition, such as high blood pressure, or cardiac disease or high cholesterol — if you have one other high-risk factor for cardiac disease, Wegovy is actually approved, and it’s meant for long-term use, not just for one year but for pretty much forever for management of that disease, just like a high blood pressure medication will become a permanent part of your medication regimen.”