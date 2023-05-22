Gracie McGraw never runs out of fashion inspiration — thanks to her famous mom Faith Hill. The 26-year-old revealed that her mom generously gave her some vintage pieces for a New York City movie premiere.

“Last Night in clothes my mom let me have, clutching my movie ticket to ground me from my own inner monologue … wishing I was wearing smaller underwear,” Gracie, 26, captioned an Instagram slideshow that showed off her fit. For the Thursday, May 18 screening of On Our Way, Gracie donned a naked dress by Jean Paul Gaultier. The babydoll frock featured a see-through contraction and lace detailing at the bodice. (Hill, 55, shares Gracie and daughters Audrey, 24 and Maggie, 21, with husband Tim McGraw.)

She styled the look with high-waisted black underwear, a Gucci by Tom Ford Moto jacket and Manolo Blahnik boots. “Fit is all vintage archive,” Gracie added in the caption of the social media post.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

For glam, the fashionista rocked delicate mascara, rosy blush and a pink lip. She had her hair styled in a sleek updo. Prior to the Thursday outing, Gracie has taken to Instagram to show off her fierce fashion sense. Her feed is filled with daring looks that include cleavage-baring two-pieces, bubble coat jumpsuits, trendy corset tops and more.

Gracie’s mom has also taken the fashion world by storm. The “This Kiss” singer’s wardrobe includes timeless silhouettes that align with a minimalist aesthetic.

In 2022, Hill commanded attention on every red carpet she graced. At the Paramount+ UK launch in June of that year, the Mississippi native was a must-see in a textured blazer and midi skirt paired with a lace bodysuit. She attended the soirée with her 56-year-old husband, who looked handsome in a gray suit.

A few months prior, Hill glistened at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards alongside the “It’s Your Love” crooner. Hill donned a shiny embossed design as Tim opted for a classic tuxedo.

Hill opened up about her personal style in a May 2020 interview with InStyle, sharing that Audrey Hepburn is her style idol “in terms of dresses.” She continued: “But I like a woman that can wear a pantsuit too. I love Tom Ford’s style too. Tom is such a craftsman. He knows how to dress a man, and he knows how to dress a woman. Strong and sexy but in a way that’s not offensive.”

As for her favorite item in her closet, Hill confessed: “The white shirt I wore for my first showcase at Warner Bros. I got it at The Limited Too. Remember that store? And I had a seamstress sew lace across the front. My gosh. But I got a record deal, so I always kept it.”