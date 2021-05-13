21 Vintage-Style Dresses and Tops That Look Straight Out of the ‘70s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Going retro is always a fabulous option. Vintage styles are some of the most fashionable out there. There are just two challenges: First is finding styles that exemplify popular trends from that time period, and second is find pieces that don’t look like they came out of a costume store.

Right now, we are heavily feeling the ‘70s. The bold colors and patterns, and peasant and prairie blouses and dresses, the crochet, the patchwork, the paisley, the plaids — we’re obsessed. The evolution of the ‘60s hippie style played a huge role throughout the decade too. Want to see some ‘70s-inspired, vintage-style pieces we’re loving at the moment? We’ve picked out 21 tops and dresses for you!

21 Patterned Dresses and Tops With Major ’70s Vibes

Peasant Dresses and Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: With an airy feel, accent sleeves and a bold pattern that looks like embroidered, this Urban CoCo dress is the best way to go for a modern peasant look!

2. We Also Love: This Daniel Rainn Kaya Peasant Blouse from Anthropologie has a breezy fit and such a cute tassel tie at the neckline!

3. We Can’t Forget: This R.Vivimos dress truly looks like it stepped straight out of the ’70s!

Floral Dresses and Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: The floral embroidery and fluttery sleeves on this Umgee Boho Bliss! dress are perfection!

5. We Also Love: This off-the-shoulder DUTUT blouse is another way to rock floral embroidery in a timeless way!

6. We Can’t Forget: This WNEEDU T-shirt dress makes getting dressed simple, but it guarantees you’ll make a statement!

Patchwork Dresses and Tops

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t believe how affordable this absolutely adorable Room Service slip dress is at Anthropologie!

8. We Also Love: This FARYSAYS top combines multiple ’70s styles to create a patchwork dream of a blouse!

9. We Can’t Forget: This Bsubseach piece is technically a cover-up, but we would totally wear it as a dress too when we’re not at the beach!

Paisley Dresses and Tops

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Take the patchwork trend, make it paisley and go for a modern mini dress silhouette, and you have this fantastic WDIRARA dress!

11. We Also Love: This navy paisley Madewell blouse adds ruffle details at the shoulders and cuffs, solidifying it as a top you’ll never want to take off!

12. We Can’t Forget: This SHOPESSA dress has vacation vibes and deserves to be paired with a cute sun hat!

Prairie Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Finding a legit prairie-style dress that isn’t a costume can actually be a little difficult, but once you hit it right, like with this R.YIposha dress, you have a piece you’ll never want to let go!

14. We Also Love: We know the included bonnet can make this ROLECOS dress seem pure costume, but if you imagine the dress by itself, so many cute outfit possibilities pop up!

15. We Can’t Forget: This KANCY KOLE dress is such a chic way to create your own 2021 prairie look!

Plaid Dresses and Tops

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Plaid is still very commonly worn today, but this yellow SweatyRocks shirt makes sure your colors are full ’70s!

17. We Also Love: If you love plaid but prefer no buttons, this FARYSAYS blouse is the way to go, especially in orange!

18. We Can’t Forget: The colors of this Eva Franco halter top from Anthropologie make Us want to head straight to a ’70s party!

Crochet Dresses and Tops

19. Our Absolute Favorite: We love crochet because it’s a pattern in itself. This funky Bsubseach cover-up, however, gives you a little extra with its rainbow floral design. Wear over a mini dress for daily life!

20. We Also Love: This crochet Aphratti tank is such a cute way to upgrade your summer wardrobe!

21. We Can’t Forget: The crochet accents on this HIHIYEZI maxi dress are going to have compliments raining down on you!

