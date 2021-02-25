Everything to Know About Paramount+ — Including Every Show It’s Rebooting

Get ready for a “mountain of entertainment!” That was the phrasing used by Paramount+ during their streaming event on February 24, announcing a large slate of content they are rolling out following their March 4​​​ launch.

CBS All Access will automatically become Paramount+ on the launch date and will include content from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel.

In addition to new series and films, Paramount+ will include more than 1,000 live sporting events per year. Regular season games, playoffs and championships will be available across multiple properties, including The NFL on CBS, The Masters, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, National Women’s Soccer League and the PGA Tour.

On the news front, Paramount+ subscribers will get the classic CBS News programs, livestreams of local affiliates in over 200 markets and CBS, a 24-hour streaming news service. Additionally, the new series 60 Minutes+ will offer new perspectives on investigative reporting and exclusive newsmaker interviews. 48 Hours Original: The Lie Detector, a true crime docuseries, will also be available to stream.

For parents looking for content for their children, Paramount+ may be of interest, with SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and PAW Patrol living on the streaming platform, as well as Nickelodeon’s library of nearly 7,000 episodes.

Of course, the biggest news that came out of the presentation was the number of revivals and reboots Paramount+ would be debuting, as their list of original content is filled with non-original ideas.

For all the details on Paramount+, including the price points and what movies are coming when, scroll through the gallery below: