



Tom Ford is a man who has created many, many beautiful ensembles. But when it comes to dressing himself, he likes to stick to one thing.

In an interview with Vogue for the September 2019 issue, the CFDA chairman revealed that he wears the same outfit every single day.

“I often feel like I’m dressed like I work in a shop,” he told the publication. “But I don’t have the energy, believe it or not, to put together a new look.” He went on to explain that he already knows what works for him, so why would he change it up? “Black, brown, gray,” he explained. “White for tennis.”

But that’s not all. He took it even further saying that he doesn’t even wash them after he wears them. “By the way, these pants have probably not been dry-cleaned in months,” he said. “I wear the same things day after day, I take them off at night and hang them up on a thing that nobody uses anymore, a valet de nuit.”

He continued: “I put my jacket on it, I flip my pants over it, I dump my pockets out and then the next morning, I get up and [my son] Jack’s running around and I’ve got to get him to school. And so I just put it all back on.”

If Tom Ford can do it, does that mean we can too? He would know more about clothes than the rest of Us and if he says it’s okay, we take his word for it.

The story is accompanied by beautiful images of the 57-year-old designer in his L.A. home. Shot by Annie Leibovitz, in the first image a shirtless Ford wearing a coat and pants sits within a bed of pink roses that were planted by his husband Richard Buckley. The second shows him at his desk in his bedroom wearing a gray robe with a white v-neck t-shirt. The room features muted tones that are equal to his personal style. “I love people’s houses that are incredibly colorful and patterned,” the A Single Man director said. “But I can’t think in them. Color distracts me.”

