It’s back and more fabulous than ever! Tom Ford’s explicitly-yet-cheekily named F–king Fabulous fragrance that sold out in a hot second last fall before being restocked several times is now expanding into a collection that will include a candle, body spray and lipstick inspired by the sexy scent — and we’re f–king obsessed.

For the uninitiated, the F–king Fabulous phenomenon began last September, when the daring designer sent out invitations for his Spring-Summer 2018 New York Fashion Week show with the a sleek onyx flacon containing his beauty brand’s latest fragrance. In addition to those 300 or so invites, the fashion house also manufactured a limited 1,000 bottle run to sell to the public. But, after becoming an instant social media sensation, that reserve sold out in the blink of an eye.

It’s subsequently been restocked and the hype has died down a bit, but the overwhelming interest was not for naught. While the brash moniker may seem gimmicky, the juice itself was anything but. Its warm and spicy blend of lavender, almond, leather, orris root, vanilla and clary sage is a sultry balance of masculine and feminine. Basically, it’s the kind of scent people beg for you tell them about, and, now, there are a whole bunch of ways to enjoy it.

The new additions to the Tom Ford F–king Fabulous Collection contain similar notes or, in the case of the lipstick, themes. The Private Blend candle, for instance, comes in a sleek black glass jar with a graphic white label and 40 hours of burn time. The lavender and clary sage combine with amber, iris and tonka been for a luscious effect that is calling for a night in.

The body spray, meanwhile, can be worn alone from head to toe (consider it a gym bag essential) or layered over the F–king Fabulous Eau de Parfum for a longer-lasting finish.

Last but certainly not least, the flaming crimson lip color comes in a limited-edition matte black tube, but the vibrant hue has a high-shine and nourishing finish thanks to the infusion of chamomilla flower oil, soja seed extract and Brazilian murumuru butter. Fabulous, indeed!

