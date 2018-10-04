Happy Birthday, Dakota Johnson! The now-brunette (but naturally blonde) beauty turns 29 on Thursday, October 4, and we’re celebrating her special day by taking a look back at some of her hottest red carpet fashion moments. The daughter of Hollywood legends Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, the Fifty Shades actress has carved her own path both on and off screen, and, let’s be real, we can’t get enough of her sexy, French-girl-inspired style.

From ethereal gowns to leg-baring minidresses to boss-lady two-pieces, Johnson regularly changes things up, but with her signature tousled mane, piecey bangs, just-bitten lips and doe eyes, she always manages to inject a bit of her sultry, laid-back vibe into every outfit. As the face of the Gucci Bloom fragrance, the actress regularly collaborates with the Italian brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele on her red carpet looks, and the results are all kinds of undone glam. Oh, and she’s also a darling of high-fashion houses like Chanel and Dior.

Keep scrolling to see Johnson’s hottest fashion moments!