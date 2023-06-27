Pink got more than she bargained for after a fan threw their mother’s late ashes on stage at the singer’s London show.

The “Raise Your Glass” singer, 43, was performing her hit “Just Like a Pill” on Sunday, June 25, in Hyde Park when a concertgoer tossed a baggie filled with gray ashes at Pink’s feet.

“This is your mom?!” the “What About Us” singer said in response, visibly taken aback by the gesture. “I don’t know how I feel about this!” She then slowly put the bag down on the floor with a stunned expression on her face before continuing the song.

The bizarre incident at Pink’s Sunday show is the latest string of headline-making crowd problems at pop concerts in recent weeks.

On June 18, Bebe Rexha had to get stitches after a man named Nicolas Malvagna threw a cell phone at her during the “I’m a Mess” singer’s New York City show.

Malvagna, 27, was arrested and charged with assault, per authorities. According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the perpetrator told the police that he “was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

Malvagna’s attorney, Todd A. Spodek, attempted to clarify his client’s intent n a statement to TMZ on June 20.

“As a fan, Mr. Malvagna’s sole intention was to have Ms. Rexha take photos with his phone, and return it as a keepsake,” Spodek explained. “It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rehxa.”

The “Meant to Be” artist, for her part, has since shared several photos of her black eye via social media while reassuring fans that she is OK.

On June 20, an Ava Max fan made his way on stage in the middle of her Los Angeles set, only to hit the “Kings & Queens” artist, 29, so hard in the face that she sustained an eye injury. (The concertgoer was promptly taken off stage by security.)

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again 😡😡,” Max wrote via Twitter hours later. “Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!❤️“

Pink, meanwhile, is currently enjoying a run of successful shows this summer — barring the odd fan interaction on Sunday — including sweet moments where her 12-year-old daughter, Willow, joined her on stage to sing. (Pink and husband Carey Hart are also the proud parents of son Jameson, 6.)