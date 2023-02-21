A new way to earn an allowance. Pink revealed that her 11-year-old daughter, Willow, will be working for her when she embarks on her upcoming Trustfall tour.

“Willow has a job on tour,” the “Raise Your Glass” singer, 43, said during a Tuesday, February 21, appearance on the Today show. “We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state.”

The Grammy winner went on to quip that teaching Willow how to bargain for a higher salary was somewhat challenging. “I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over,” the Pennsylvania native recalled. “She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. It’s easier math.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.’ That’s how you negotiate!”

When hosts Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie suggested that Willow’s 6-year-old brother, Jameson, could help her negotiate, Pink replied that he’s not yet interested in monetary compensation. “James is like, ‘I just want a lollipop,'” the “There You Go” artist explained with a laugh.

The MTV VMA winner — who shares Willow and Jameson with husband Carey Hart — released her ninth album, Trustfall, on Friday, February 17, and announced a new tour kicking off in October in Sacramento, California.

Pink previously opened up about why she feels it’s important to bring her family on tour with her. “If I had nannies raising my kids and just wanted to be a rock star and party all the time, I wouldn’t be successful and I wouldn’t be happy,” she told Redbook in May 2018. “I’ve never juggled so many damn plates in my life, but it’s because I want to.”

The “So What” songstress joked at the time that she hadn’t slept in three days with her little ones along for the ride, but noted that the extra difficulty was worth it. “I know this is going to be hard, but we’ll make amazing memories,” she said, adding that she’d pull the plug on the tour at her kids’ request. “If they decide they just want to be home and have a normal life, whatever that means, I’ll stop, because they are by far the priority.”

Earlier this month, Pink revealed that she’d once been told having kids would ruin her career, but she has zero regrets about starting her family when she did. “When I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn’t understand me,” she explained during a Thursday, February 16, interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “And I think that’s when my career began, really. I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it’s when I started to really understand myself and understand the world and my place in it.”