The sweetest surprise. While Pink wasn’t expecting to start a family, she is loving life with her and Carey Hart’s two kids.

“I didn’t really want to be a mom,” the singer, 41, told Carson Daly in a Thursday, May 20, interview. “I didn’t not want to be a mom. But it just wasn’t on my list of to-dos.”

The Grammy winner was “surprised” when she welcomed Willow, now 9, and Jameson, now 4, at how much she loves motherhood. “I had Willow and, man, that saying of ‘watching your heart go walking outside of your body,’” the Pennsylvania native explained to Daly, 47. “It’s truly how it feels.”

The July 2020, the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer hilariously told Us Weekly that her children don’t find her “cool at all,” explaining, “[Willow] loves being a carney [on tour], she loves the life, the circus that we live in and she’s grateful, but she doesn’t really like my music at all. She worked quick change [on my tour] for awhile, and then she was bored with me and wanted to be with the dancers.”

The songwriter added at the time that she and Hart, 45, are “done” having children — unless she trades the professional motocross rider in “for a younger model.”

The little ones are a lot like their dad and “absolutely love motorcycles.” Pink told Us, “It’s in their DNA. They’ve been around it, literally since birth.”

The couple wed in 2006 and became parents five years later. Prior to Willow’s 2011 birth, Pink suffered multiple miscarriages.

“When that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it’s not doing what it’s supposed to do,” the Daytime Emmy winner told USA Today in April 2019. “I’ve had several miscarriages since, so I think it’s important to talk about what you’re ashamed of, who you really are and the painful s–t. I’ve always written that way.”

The American Music Award nominee’s “self-deprecating” sense of humor has helped her battle low points in her life and share them with her fans. “When s–t goes bad — which in any life is inevitable — you’ve just got to find the funny,” Pink told the outlet at the time. “It’s because I can laugh that I can cry so hard.”