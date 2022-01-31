Taking it too far? While most fans ask for a photo or an autograph when they meet their favorite celebrities, some people have extreme reactions to seeing stars in the flesh.

“Good morning to everyone except for the lady that slapped me in the face at the airport because she got mad at Lawrence for something he did in season 3,” Insecure‘s Jay Ellis wrote on Twitter in January 2022. The actor played the on-and-off love interest of Issa (Issa Rae) throughout the show’s run and their tumultuous relationship clearly struck a cord with this particular viewer.

Of course, Ellis is far from the only celebrity to experience a physical reaction from fans. In an October 2010 interview with dos.ca, Selena Gomez recalled a young fan who attempted to make a move when he spotted her in a movie theater. “A kid bursts into the room [and said,] ‘Selena I’m coming to talk to you’ and like runs up to me and tries to kiss me,” the “Come and Get It” singer recalled. “It was so cute because he was like ‘Oh, well I’m just a fan.’ And I go ‘OK, but I’m not going to kiss you.'”

She continued: “That was probably the weirdest [fan interaction]. It was sweet because he was only 11. But I was like ‘Well, OK. You’re very sweet [but] forward for an 11-year-old.”

Daniel Radcliffe, however, has a much harder time turning down fans’ requests because he’s conscious that people assume that former child stars will be “a total d–k.”

“That has sometimes meant that you can be really rude to me, and I’ll be like, ‘OK. Fine,'” the Miracle Workers star said during a November 2015 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, before recounting an awkward moment with a fan who asked for a photo. “Just saying words, not meaning anything by it, I said ‘Yeah, if you want to.’ And she just went ‘Well, I wouldn’t have asked if I didn’t want to.'”

He continued, “I was just like, ‘Of course you wouldn’t have, [how] silly of me.'” The Harry Potter alum didn’t even realize how rude the fan had been before his girlfriend, Erin Darke, pointed it out. “She was like, ‘That girl was a d–k to you. You don’t need to [apologize],'” Radcliffe said. “She’s given me a little bit of sense that I don’t need to [be overly nice].”

Keep scrolling to read even more crazy encounters that celebrities have had with their most over-zealous fans.