Proud parents! Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar revealed that they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

“And just like that our lives got a whole new meaning,” the actress, 34, captioned an Instagram upload featuring the infant’s feet in her parents’ hands. “Welcome Nora Grace Ellis. 8.11.2019.”

The Insecure star, 37, posted the same picture to his own account, captioning the sweet hospital shot with a heart emoji.

Ashley Graham, who is pregnant with her and husband Justin Ervin’s first child, commented on the social media reveal: “Congratulations!!!!!”

The Mayhem actress confirmed to the Serbian magazine Story in June that she and Ellis were engaged and had a baby on the way. Three months later, Senicar debuted her baby bump in a series of black-and-white topless shots. “Eight months of love, tenderness, femininity, happiness, panic, fear, tears, smiles, uncertainty, excitement,” the pregnant star captioned the July photos. “Eight months with her.”

Senicar revealed their little one’s name in August when she posted a sweet shot cradling her budding belly at the Verve Clicquot Polo Classic. “Me and Nora had the best time at my favorite event of the year,” the Serbian model wrote.

She went on to share a bikini picture of herself posing at the beach while 40 weeks pregnant, captioned, “Counting hours.”

While she and the actor have been dating since 2015, Ellis first confirmed their romance in a 2017 Breakfast Club interview. “I am in a relationship. I’m in a very happy relationship, and that’s where I leave it,” the South Carolina native revealed at the time. “I don’t really worry about anything else, and that’s it. I think for me, we give so much of ourselves in what we do no matter what side of the industry we’re on, so for me … a relationship for me is probably the most important thing that I think two people can have.”

Ellis’ first major role was on BET’s The Game, and he joined HBO’s Insecure cast in 2016.