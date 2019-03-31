Cat's Out of the Bag! Issa Rae's 'Insecure' Costars Confirm Her Engagement

Cat’s out of the bag! Issa Rae‘s Insecure costars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji confirmed the actress’ engagement to longtime love Louis Diame.

“We’re very excited for her,” Orji, 35, told Entertainment Tonight of the cast’s feelings about the momentous occasion at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 30.

Ellis, 37, then shared how they learned of the news. “We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains,” he revealed to ET at the same event. “We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways.”

The Night School actress, who’s portrayed the bride-to-be’s onscreen best friend, Molly, since the HBO show’s inception in 2016, added: “The reaction was all the same, like, ‘You out here in these streets getting married, boo!?’ That was the reaction.”

Engagement rumors began swirling on Monday, March 25, after the Hate U Give star’s Essence magazine cover was released. Though the 34-year-old made no mention of her plans to walk down the aisle with the Senegalese businessman during her interview, the snapshots from the shoot clearly show a massive diamond ring on her left hand.

Rae thanked the publication for placing her on the cover yet again. She captioned a series of shots: “Four years ago, when all I had was a web series and a book, @Essence put me on my first cover with four incredible women I look up to: Ava [DuVernay], Mara [Brock Akil], Shonda [Rhimes] and Ms. Debbie [Allen]. It was their ‘Game Changers’ issue and I kept thinking, ‘I can’t believe they chose me.’ That cover meant so much to me because it validated my work on a platform I respected AND it was a nurturing recognition of promise, a promise that I didn’t necessarily see in myself at the time.”

She continued: “Four years later — entering the fourth season of my TV show, and shooting my fourth movie in New York — they honored me with this solo cover. Thank you, Essence, for helping me to deliver on that promise you saw years ago, and changing the game for me.”

Insecure scored a whopping eight nods at the 50th annual NAACP Images Awards — including Outstanding Comedy Show, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Show (Rae) and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series — but didn’t take home any prizes.

