Listen up! If Issa Rae has lipstick on her teeth, she wants you to tell her. Got it? Oh, and she thinks you should extend the same courtesy to your girlfriends, too. After all, no one likes looking in the mirror and realizing they’ve been wearing their favorite shade on more than just their pout. It’s sage advice from the HBIC, who, in between filming the third season of her hit show Insecure, let Us in on the fab new line of lipsticks she is launching with CoverGirl.

Called the Exhibitionist Lipstick collection, the brand ambassador had the chance to collaborate on the 48-shade range, which includes everything from classic creamy nudes (for every skin tone!) to trendy metallic hues, in addition to co-starring alongside her three real-life best friends in the campaign’s hilarious “Shade for Shade” video commercial that is all about throwing shade — lipstick and otherwise.

In the two-minute clip, Issa and her girls are all dressed up for a night out in L.A. and are cracking jokes with each other along the way. Issa shared that it was actually the brand’s idea to incorporate her besties after seeing the laugh-out-loud appearances they frequently make on her Instagram. Each lady is rocking her own unique style (and lipstick!) in the campaign, which is meant to inspire women to be unapologetically themselves.

“They let me really tap into who I am, and they never ask me to be anyone else,” Issa tells Us of working with CoverGirl. “I had a blast the entire time.”

Check out the cute video below, and keep scrolling to see Issa’s favorite shades from the Exhibitionist Lipstick collection!