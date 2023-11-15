Travis Kelce knows that Taylor Swift doesn’t like to postpone performances due to inclement weather.

“I got down there hoping I was going to see Taylor’s second show, but it got rained out – really it got thunder and lightning’d out,” Kelce, 34, said during the Wednesday, November 15, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “She wasn’t too happy about it – she kind of prides herself on performing through weather and rain and things like that. But when it’s unsafe to her, her crew and everybody in the stadium, you have to do what you have to do.”

After Travis noted that “lighting and electronics don’t mesh very well,” his brother and podcast cohost, Jason Kelce, made a reference to Swift’s song “Labyrinth,” a track on her 2022 album, Midnights.

“Sounds like a labyrinth of issues there,” he joked.

Swift, 33, announced that she was postponing her second Buenos Aires show hours before the performance on Friday, November 10.

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer,” she wrote via X (formerly Twitter).

After making the announcement, Swift made the most of her impromptu night off by having dinner with Travis.

“The first night I was there was really the only chance I had to go for dinner,” Travis explained during Wednesday’s “New Heights” episode. “It was the night the show got postponed so we didn’t want to just go and have a blast throughout the city – like we didn’t care about the show – so we made sure we stayed in the hotel and kept to ourselves.”

He continued: “We got some good food, had some empanadas and steak. … They have good steak down there.”

The change of plans also gave Travis a chance to meet Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, and get him “over to the good side” — converting him from an Eagles to a Chiefs fan. (Scott, 71, was seen wearing a Chiefs lanyard while standing next to Travis at the Saturday, November 11, Eras Tour performance in Buenos Aires.)

Jason, 36, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, joked with Travis about Scott’s betrayal.

“You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a life of fandom, Scott?” he quipped during the episode. “This is ridiculous.”

Travis spoke highly of his experience at the Buenos Aires show. (While he previously attended a July Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, this weekend marked his first time attending the concert since sparking a romance with Taylor).

“The stadium was unbelievable. I forget what it was called, it looked like a soccer stadium,” he said. “I think it was north of 65, like 70,000 [people]. … I was blown away. It was an electric crowd, too.”

At the show, Travis’ adorable reaction to Taylor changing a lyric in her song “Karma” was captured by fans. In the viral clips, he smiled and held his hands up to his face in surprise when Taylor sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” (The original lyric, “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me,” is seemingly a nod to actor Joe Alwyn, whom Taylor split from in April after six years of dating.)

Travis reacted to the lyric change on Wednesday. “I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, [it] still shocked me,” he told Jason. “I was like, ‘Oh, she really just said that.’”

At the end of the concert, Taylor was seen running to embrace Travis who was waiting for her by a tent. She wrapped her arms around Travis’ neck and kissed him. The duo continued kissing until they walked inside the closed-off tent.