Taylor Swift may have just proved she’s a mastermind.

During an Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Swift, 33, surprised the audience with a sweet love song from her 2022 Midnights album. In “Labyrinth,” she sings, “I thought the plane was going down / How’d you turn it right around?”

In a video shared to Instagram, Swift can be seen singing and playing the piano while a plane flies over the stadium just as she sings the line about an aircraft. “Never beating the sorcery allegations ✨🛬✨,” she captioned the post on Monday, November 13.

In addition to her lengthy set list, Swift also plays two surprise songs at each show. Both are acoustic renditions — the first on guitar, the second on piano. Swift has been known to match her surprise songs with the setting. At her first show in Chicago, she sang “The Lakes,” and on night three in New Jersey she performed “Welcome to New York.”

It seems to be no coincidence that the song she chose during her concert in Argentina touches on falling in love again. Swift recently debuted her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in September.

Swift and Travis, 34, have been seen supporting one another and even packing on the PDA. After her show on Saturday, November 11, fans spotted Swift running off stage to kiss Travis.

During the concert, Swift also changed the lyrics to her hit song “Karma” to shout-out her new boyfriend. Instead of singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me,” Swift swapped “guy on the screen” for “guy on the Chiefs.” Per several fan clips of his reaction, Travis was all smiles and held his head in his hands before continuing to dance along to the concert.

Before Travis and Swift became romantically linked, the NFL player attended her Eras Tour concert when it made a stop in Kansas City. At the time, he shared on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast that he failed to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he confessed at the time. “So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He later invited the singer to see him play Arrowhead Stadium, an offer Swift took him up on in September.