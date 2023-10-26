Former pro football star Rob Gronkowski thinks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is “wonderful” — but doesn’t want to hear about it during NFL broadcasts.

“It’s just a little bit too much,” the 4-time Super Bowl champion, 34, said Wednesday, October 25 on FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams show. “Yes, you can show her, maybe have her perform a song now since they’re hyping her up every single week but we want more football. Yes, it’s fine that you show her, but not every single play.”

Gronkowski played 11 seasons as a tight end in the NFL, and was one of Tom Brady’s favorite receivers. They won three championships with the New England Patriots, and also won Super Bowl 55 in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defeating Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

“Show the players, show the player celebrations,” Gronkowski added.

Gronkowsi, who is hosting the college football LA Bowl on December 16 at SoFi Stadium, previously said he was happy to see Kelce, 34, who also plays tight end, dating Swift, 33.

“It’s wonderful, he deserves it all,” Gronkowski told Entertainment Tonight on October 23. “It’s great to see him doing his thing on and off the field.”

He has been friends with Kelce “for a couple of years,” and added they “really hit it off” in 2022, the same year he officially retired from the football league. “He’s had seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. Wide receivers barely have seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row,” the retired player continued. “He deserves every commercial, and he’s a good-looking man, so he deserves any lady that he wants to get.”

Kelce previously said he also believes there’s too much focus on Swift at his games earlier this month on his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

“They are overdoing it a bit for sure, especially my situation,” the Chiefs star told Jason.

Swift has attended four Chiefs games so far this season, and the NFL has defended its coverage of the “Willow” singer.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the league said in a statement to The New York Post.

“The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real-time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport,” the statement continued.

Swift’s first Chiefs game was on September 24 as she sat in Kelce’s VIP box at home in Arrowhead Stadium against the Chicago Bears. She also attended the team’s road game on October 1 against the New York Jets, their home game on October 12 against the Denver Broncos, and the October 22 home match against the Los Angeles Chargers. She’s bonded with Kelce’s parents, father Ed Kelce and mother Donna Kelce, and the Chiefs won each game.