From one tight end to another — Rob Gronkowski couldn’t be more thrilled about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship.

“You know, it’s wonderful, [Travis] deserves it all,” the former NFL star, 34, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Tuesday, October 24. “He’s had seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. Wide receivers barely have seven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. He deserves every commercial, and he’s a good-looking man, so he deserves any lady that he wants to get.”

Although he and Kelce, also 34, have been “friends for a couple of years,” Gronkowski said they “really hit it off” in 2022, the same year he officially retired from the football league. “[Travis] can move,” the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star — who has been dating model Camille Kostek since 2015 — added. “I had a dance-off with him, and his hips can groove, so it’s great to see him doing his thing on and off the field. He deserves it all.”

Earlier this year, Kelce invited Swift, 33, to attend a Chiefs football game after he failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it during her Kansas City stop on The Eras Tour in July. Swift took him up on the offer and made an appearance at the team’s September 24 match against the Chicago Bears, subsequently fueling romance rumors.

Related: Which Celebs Ship Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — And Which Stars Don't? It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce tried to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had […]

Swift attended two more games — one in New Jersey and one in Kansas City — before making her relationship with Kelce official after making cameos on the October 14 Saturday Night Live season 49 premiere. They stepped out again the following night and were photographed holding hands while grabbing dinner.

Swift made her most recent NFL appearance at the Chiefs match-up against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 22. In addition to sporting the team’s merch, she wore a friendship bracelet featuring Kelce’s jersey number, 87. She and Brittany Mahomes — wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — were seen cheering on their partners with a special touchdown handshake.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

During CBS’ coverage of the game, the network pointed out that Kelce performs better when Swift is in attendance. The Chiefs have won every game Swift has been spotted at.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, for his part, is happy to have Swift around amid the team’s many wins. “She can stay around all she wants,” he said after Sunday’s game, adding that Kelce “keeps getting better with time.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: NFL Stars Who’ve Shared Their Love For Taylor Swift: Travis Kelce and More Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023. “I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being […]

Off the field, Swift congratulated the athlete on his win by giving him a sweet kiss on the cheek in a photo shared via Instagram by his teammate Mecole Hardman Jr.’s girlfriend, Chariah Gordon.

The couple followed up the team’s victory with a romantic dinner date in Kansas City on Monday, October 23. Swift and Kelce pulled up to the Argentine steakhouse Piropos in a Rolls Royce, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.