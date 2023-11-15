Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ready for their families to come together.

“Taylor and Travis have met each other’s parents so it only makes sense that they’d want their parents to meet each other as things between them are getting really serious,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Taylor and Travis both have a very close bond with their parents and it’s really important that their families blend seamlessly, as well.”

The insider notes that Taylor’s parents, Andrea Swift and Scott Swift, “plan to meet” Travis’ parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, for the first time at the Monday, November 20, NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The game is a rematch from the 2023 Super Bowl, in which Travis’ Chiefs beat his brother Jason Kelce’s football team.

“Although Taylor will performing the night before in Brazil, she’s trying to manage going to the game,” the source adds, referring to Taylor, 33, bringing her Eras Tour to Rio de Janeiro earlier that week. “It’s really important to her to be there when their parents meet.”

Taylor and Travis, 34, have been linked since September, nearly three months after the Chiefs tight end attended her Eras show in Kansas City. After Taylor and Travis eventually connected, she stepped out at her first Chiefs game in September and sat next to Donna in a private box. One month later, Taylor met Ed at a separate game.

“If you know Dad like I know Dad. I feel terrible for Taylor,” Travis joked to Jason, 36, during the October 18 episode of their “New Heights” podcast, recounting the moment Taylor met Ed for the first time. “We’re saying this just because we love to rag on the big guy.”

Jason chimed in: “He’s probably saying, ‘I’ve taken all your CDs out at the local library and I’ve burned them into my computer because that is legal as a tax-paying citizen.’”

Taylor then returned the favor, introducing Travis to her dad ahead of her concerts in Buenos Aires. Taylor, Travis and Scott went out to dinner on Friday, November 10, one day before Travis and Scott bonded in the VIP tent when she performed. Travis even “persuaded” Scott, a lifelong Eagles fan, to wear a Chiefs lanyard.

“Got him over to the good side, baby,” Travis quipped during the Wednesday, November 15, episode of his podcast, joking that he is turning the Swifts into members of Chiefs Kingdom “one by one.”

Later on during the concert, Scott was one of the first attendees to point out that Taylor tweaked her “Karma” lyrics to reference Travis. After Taylor sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” Scott tried to high-five Travis about the shout-out.

“Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy,” Travis added on Wednesday. “I never miss a high-five too, big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you could do at an event.”

After the concert ended, Travis and Scott went backstage to greet Taylor. Travis was the first to see her when the show wrapped and she ran into his arms for a kiss.

With reporting by Sarah Jones