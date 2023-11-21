Travis Kelce continues to prove he’s Taylor Swift‘s No. 1 fan, even on his home turf.

Kelce, 34, couldn’t help but smile when he spotted a young Swiftie in the stands while warming up for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Monday, November 20, at Arrowhead Stadium. He sweetly waved to the fan, who held up a sign that read “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”

The poster referred to Swift’s song “Karma,” which originally features the lyric “Karma is the guy on the screen.” When Kelce attended one of her Eras Tour concerts in Argentina earlier this month, she tweaked the words in his honor, causing him to blush as he watched the show with Swift’s dad in the VIP tent.

Swift, 33, wasn’t able to cheer for Kelce in Kansas City on Monday due to a rescheduled concert in Brazil, but the energy was still high as the Eagles fought for redemption in a rematch of Super Bowl 2023. The Philly team lost the NFL championship earlier this year, but they took home the win on Monday night, defeating the Chiefs 21-17.

While she wasn’t there in person, Swift still had an impact on the broadcast. When Kelce’s stats were shown at one point during the game, a graphic mimicking Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album cover was shown in the background. The broadcasters also made several references to the players “shaking it off” and teased that Donna Kelce, Travis’ mom, had an empty seat beside her in the family’s private suite. (Swift was seen chatting with Donna in the VIP box earlier this season.)

Swift was first linked to Travis in September, and the NFL has had a field day with coverage of the pair’s romance ever since. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes asserted on Saturday, November 18, that the attention hasn’t been a distraction for his team.

“I don’t think it feels any different. People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis [thing] and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal,” he said in an interview with ESPN. “I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fanbases than it does to the guys who are actually in the building.”

Mahomes, 28, added that he’s witnessed “how good of a person” Swift is firsthand. “I think you can understand why it’s not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day,” he said.

Travis has been candid about his connection with Swift, telling reporters earlier this month that he hoped to keep his “personal relationship personal.” He later delved into the early days of the duo’s romance in an interview with WSJ. Magazine, hinting that someone in Swift’s team was “playing Cupid” when he attended The Eras Tour in July.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it,” he said in the profile, published Monday. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. … The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”