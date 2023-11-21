Jason Kelce’s Philadelphia Eagles pulled out a swift win against brother Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs.

The teams faced off on Monday, November 20, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for the first time since the Chiefs scored their victory against the Eagles at Super Bowl LVII in February. After a close game, Philadelphia ultimately pulled out the win 21 to 17, marking the first time Jason, 36, has beaten Travis, 34, since they joined their respective teams.

Going into the game, both the Chiefs and Eagles were at the top of their divisions. The Chiefs took an early lead as Justin Watson scored for the team first. Eagles star D’Andre Swift tied up the game as he ran for 33 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown rush.

Travis — who is a tight end for the Chiefs — put his team back in the lead as he caught a short pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, giving their team a 10-point lead before halftime. However, a revitalized Jalen Hurts returned to the field in the third quarter for a rushing touchdown giving his team only a three-point lead.

In the fourth quarter, Hurts threw the football to DeVonta Smith which led the Eagles to score another touchdown to put the Eagles on top. Despite the Chiefs’ offense attempting to make another play, the Eagles’ defense kept Mahomes, 28, and his team from scoring again in addition to several dropped passes.

Monday’s game was a rematch of Super Bowl LVII which was the last time both teams last faced one another. The Chiefs were victorious beating the Eagles 38-35 in February.

Ahead of the game, Travis, 34, and Jason, 36 — who is a center on the Eagles — discussed on their “New Heights” podcast that the Eagles have never beaten the Chiefs since the brothers — who were the first siblings to face off in the Super Bowl — joined their respective teams.

“I really don’t think about it as a Super Bowl rematch,” Travis said of the showdown in November. “I think of this as the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. Both teams are different than they were last year, no matter how similar they are, it’s never the same. I think about it like — this doesn’t have much bearing from what happened a year ago. Well, not even a year ago I guess at this point.”

While he’s continuously lost every time they face one another, Jason noted that the duo “genuinely love” playing against one another and having their loved ones come together for the big event.

“I think there’s a lot of familiarity within both organizations,” Jason explained. “There’s a lot of friends and family that get excited and get to watch one game that both of us are playing in. So all of that means a lot more to us and we get to enjoy that for the entire week.”