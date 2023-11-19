The Kansas City Chiefs have had a surprising fan in the stands throughout the 2023-2024 NFL season in Taylor Swift, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is totally on board.
“I don’t think it feels any different. People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis [Kelce thing] and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal,” Mahomes, 28, told ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington in a Saturday, November 18, sit-down when asked about his “brother” Kelce’s new romance. “I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fanbases than it does to the guys who are actually in the building.”
Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, have been linked since September, nearly three months after the Chiefs tight end attended her Eras Tour concert and revealed he failed to exchange numbers after the show. After they eventually connected, Swift attended the Chiefs home game against the Chicago Bears.
The Grammy winner later stepped out at three more of Kelce’s football games — and connected with his teammates. (Swift’s game day attendance and NFL friendships have since received a lot of fanfare, even inspiring a Saturday Night Live spoof.)
“I’ve been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is,” Mahomes gushed on Saturday. “I think you can understand why it’s not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day.”
Swift has often watched the Chiefs games next to Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, and the women have since formed a friendship. Swift even hosted an intimate viewing party for Brittany, 28, and other Chiefs wives at her New York City apartment when the team played the Miami Dolphins in Germany earlier this month.
“Taylor is loving her newfound friendships with the other wives and girlfriends of Travis’ teammates,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November. “She appreciates that they know how to have fun just like she does and she loves cheering Travis and the Chiefs on alongside all of them.”
Patrick and Brittany, high school sweethearts who got married in 2022, were big Swifties before meeting the pop star. Like Kelce, they attended her Eras show when she came to Kansas City in July. Patrick is also hoping to catch another concert when the NFL season ends.
“We’ll see when we get to the off-season, maybe I’m traveling to Europe to go to a concert or something,” Patrick quipped during his ESPN appearance.
Swift began the international leg of her Eras Tour earlier this month, playing three shows in Argentina. Kelce was spotted in the VIP tent — next to Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift — during her second show in Buenos Aires. She is currently performing a handful of shows in Brazil. Overseas tour dates begin in 2024.