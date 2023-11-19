The Kansas City Chiefs have had a surprising fan in the stands throughout the 2023-2024 NFL season in Taylor Swift, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is totally on board.

“I don’t think it feels any different. People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis [Kelce thing] and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal,” Mahomes, 28, told ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington in a Saturday, November 18, sit-down when asked about his “brother” Kelce’s new romance. “I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fanbases than it does to the guys who are actually in the building.”

Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, have been linked since September, nearly three months after the Chiefs tight end attended her Eras Tour concert and revealed he failed to exchange numbers after the show. After they eventually connected, Swift attended the Chiefs home game against the Chicago Bears.

The Grammy winner later stepped out at three more of Kelce’s football games — and connected with his teammates. (Swift’s game day attendance and NFL friendships have since received a lot of fanfare, even inspiring a Saturday Night Live spoof.)

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Are BFF Goals On and Off the NFL Gridiron Football tight ends function to protect their quarterback in the middle of NFL plays, and few do it better than Travis Kelce. Kelce has been the Kansas City Chiefs’ top tight end since 2013, four years before Patrick Mahomes signed with the Missouri team as a quarterback. “Obviously, I get here at the beginning of […]

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is,” Mahomes gushed on Saturday. “I think you can understand why it’s not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day.”

Swift has often watched the Chiefs games next to Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, and the women have since formed a friendship. Swift even hosted an intimate viewing party for Brittany, 28, and other Chiefs wives at her New York City apartment when the team played the Miami Dolphins in Germany earlier this month.

“Taylor is loving her newfound friendships with the other wives and girlfriends of Travis’ teammates,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November. “She appreciates that they know how to have fun just like she does and she loves cheering Travis and the Chiefs on alongside all of them.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Patrick and Brittany, high school sweethearts who got married in 2022, were big Swifties before meeting the pop star. Like Kelce, they attended her Eras show when she came to Kansas City in July. Patrick is also hoping to catch another concert when the NFL season ends.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“We’ll see when we get to the off-season, maybe I’m traveling to Europe to go to a concert or something,” Patrick quipped during his ESPN appearance.

Swift began the international leg of her Eras Tour earlier this month, playing three shows in Argentina. Kelce was spotted in the VIP tent — next to Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift — during her second show in Buenos Aires. She is currently performing a handful of shows in Brazil. Overseas tour dates begin in 2024.