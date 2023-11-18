Travis Kelce is appreciative of girlfriend Taylor Swift for making him a household name.

During the Friday, November 17, bonus episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Travis, 34, and brother Jason Kelce showed off some artwork they received from fans. A cartoon drawing of the brothers hugging and donning shirts with inside jokes was shown on the screen.

Jason’s caricature rocked a T-shirt that said, “Happy Centers’ Day Feb. 30,” while Travis’ top read “On the Map” alongside a picture of his face resting above an outline of the United States.

“Happy Centers Day,” Travis read, to which Jason, 36, retorted, “It’s not Centers’ Day, it’s New Heights Day February 30.”

Travis gave props to the artist for the effort made and quipped that Jason — who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles — wasn’t going to celebrate either holiday anyway.

“And then ‘on the map.’ Putting, obviously, my face on the map,” Travis said. “Shout out to Taylor.”

“On the map” has been a running joke on the internet about the increase in popularity Travis has received since he began dating Swift, 33. The bit stems from the viral trend of Swifties jokingly telling their sports-loving partners that the Grammy winner made Travis famous.

The couple was first linked in September, nearly three months after the football player attended her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. After the concert, Kelce shared his disappointment that he didn’t get to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

However, the pair eventually connected, and Swift attended her first Chiefs game earlier this fall.

Since then, the pop star has cheered Travis on at four NFL games and has even met his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

Travis, for his part, has spent time bonding with Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift. The twosome were introduced ahead of her concerts in Buenos Aires earlier this month. The trio went out to dinner the night before Taylor took the stage. Travis and Scott watched the singer perform from the VIP tent. Taylor’s dad — who is an avid Eagles fan — even donned a Chiefs lanyard.

The Eagles and Chiefs are scheduled to face off on Monday, November 20, which will be a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl. While Taylor hasn’t confirmed whether or not she will make it to the game, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that her parents will be there.

“Taylor and Travis have met each other’s parents so it only makes sense that they’d want their parents to meet each other as things between them are getting really serious,” the insider explained. “Taylor and Travis both have a very close bond with their parents and it’s really important that their families blend seamlessly, as well.”

Taylor, who will be performing in Brazil over the weekend, is going to try to fit the game into her busy schedule. “It’s really important to her to be there when their parents meet,” the source noted.