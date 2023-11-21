Taylor Swift had to miss out on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s highly-anticipated showdown, but gave her all to her Brazilian fans.

While on stage in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, November 20, Swift, 33, performed with a broken boot, per social media footage. As she welcomed fans to the show, the pop star walked around like a real-life Barbie doll on her tip toes with one of her glitter boots missing its heel.

Swift has been performing at Estádio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro as part of the international leg of her Eras Tour. Her stay in Brazil was unexpectedly extended as she rescheduled her Saturday, November 18, show to Monday as the country faced a massive heatwave.

The pop star was previously expected to attend the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game — which also took place on Monday night. This is the first time the Kelce brothers have faced off this season since Travis, 34, and the Chiefs defeated Jason, 36, and the Eagles earlier this year at Super Bowl LVII. Due to the change in her schedule, Swift couldn’t make it back to Kansas City in time for the game.

Swift has cheered Travis on at four previous games, making her first appearance in support of the Chiefs in September. Since her first time in the stands, Swift has met and spent time with Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce. The singer has yet to connect publicly with Jason, his wife, Kylie Kelce, and their three daughters, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 9 months.

Travis, meanwhile, became fast friends with the Grammy winner’s father, Scott Swift, when he traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to attend her Eras Tour show on November 11. Scott — who is a longtime Eagles fan — was spotted wearing a Chiefs lanyard while enjoying the concert from the VIP tent with Travis.

“Got him over to the good side, baby,” Travis joked during the Wednesday, November 15, episode of the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast, adding that he was convincing the Swifts “one by one” to become Chiefs fans.

Jason, meanwhile, was not happy with Scott. “What are we doing?” he teased. “You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”

Travis then laughed, explaining, “I might have persuaded him the night before at dinner when I met him. … Maybe, who knows?”

Although Taylor and Travis both have busy schedules in the months ahead, they have a strategy in place to make their long-distance relationship work. Taylor’s Eras Tour will continue as she travels to São Paulo for her final three tour dates of the year, taking place from Friday, November 24, to Sunday, November 26. After a two-month hiatus, the international leg will resume in Tokyo in February.

“Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”